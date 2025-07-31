At Least 6 Dead, Dozens Injured In Russian Strikes On Kyiv Residential Area

At least six people were killed and 52 injured -- including nine children -- in Kyiv following an overnight Russian attack with missiles and drones, according to the head of the city’s military administration.

"Kyiv has suffered the consequences of a combined Russian attack at more than 27 locations," Tymur Tkachenko said on July 31. "The Solomyanskiy district was heavily affected, along with Svyatoshynskiy, Shevchenkivskiy, and Holosiyivskiy."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that people were trapped under the rubble.

"Kyiv. Missile strike. Direct hit on a residential building. People are under the rubble. All emergency services are on site. Russian terrorists," he said on Telegram.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called it “a horrible morning in Kyiv,” saying Russian strikes destroyed residential buildings, damaged schools and hospitals, and left civilians dead, wounded, and trapped under rubble. He urged that it is “time to make [Russian President Vladimir Putin] feel the consequences” and to apply maximum pressure on Moscow.

The Russian strike came amid a statement by US President Donald Trump, who said he was "very disappointed" in Putin for refusing to end the war and that he would shorten his previously announced 50-day deadline for the Russian leader to reach a cease-fire deal.

Trump said the new deadline for Russia begins on July 29 and will now be just 10 days or he will impose tariffs and other measures on Moscow.

A day earlier, Trump said he was shortening the deadline for Russia to agree to a cease-fire in Ukraine from 50 days to “10-12 days.”

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, gave a terse response to the 10-12 day deadline on July 29, saying the Kremlin had "taken note" of Trump's comments without elaborating.

Trump has shown signs of growing frustration with Putin's refusal to agree to a cease-fire while at the same time Russia is pummeling Ukraine on an almost nightly basis with drone and missile strikes.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s outgunned and outmanned army is also facing pressure on the ground as Russian forces are making new efforts to drive back Ukrainian defenders along a 1,000-kilometer front line in the east of the embattled country.