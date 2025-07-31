Accessibility links

At Least 6 Dead, Dozens Injured In Russian Strikes On Kyiv Residential Area

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko (center) and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko (right) visit the site of a multistorey residential building destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Kyiv on July 31.
At least six people were killed and 52 injured -- including nine children -- in Kyiv following an overnight Russian attack with missiles and drones, according to the head of the city’s military administration.

"Kyiv has suffered the consequences of a combined Russian attack at more than 27 locations," Tymur Tkachenko said on July 31. "The Solomyanskiy district was heavily affected, along with Svyatoshynskiy, Shevchenkivskiy, and Holosiyivskiy."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that people were trapped under the rubble.

"Kyiv. Missile strike. Direct hit on a residential building. People are under the rubble. All emergency services are on site. Russian terrorists," he said on Telegram.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called it “a horrible morning in Kyiv,” saying Russian strikes destroyed residential buildings, damaged schools and hospitals, and left civilians dead, wounded, and trapped under rubble. He urged that it is “time to make [Russian President Vladimir Putin] feel the consequences” and to apply maximum pressure on Moscow.

The Russian strike came amid a statement by US President Donald Trump, who said he was "very disappointed" in Putin for refusing to end the war and that he would shorten his previously announced 50-day deadline for the Russian leader to reach a cease-fire deal.

Trump said the new deadline for Russia begins on July 29 and will now be just 10 days or he will impose tariffs and other measures on Moscow.

A day earlier, Trump said he was shortening the deadline for Russia to agree to a cease-fire in Ukraine from 50 days to “10-12 days.”

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, gave a terse response to the 10-12 day deadline on July 29, saying the Kremlin had "taken note" of Trump's comments without elaborating.

Trump has shown signs of growing frustration with Putin's refusal to agree to a cease-fire while at the same time Russia is pummeling Ukraine on an almost nightly basis with drone and missile strikes.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s outgunned and outmanned army is also facing pressure on the ground as Russian forces are making new efforts to drive back Ukrainian defenders along a 1,000-kilometer front line in the east of the embattled country.

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has seen its audience grow significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and is among the most cited media outlets in the country. Its bold, in-depth reporting from the front lines has won many accolades and awards. Its comprehensive coverage also includes award-winning reporting by the Donbas.Realities and Crimea.Realities projects and the Schemes investigative unit.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

