Russian Duma Moves To Ban Navalny Supporters From Elections

A protester next to a map with a "Free Navalny!" sticker attached at a rally in central Moscow on April 21.

Russia's lower house of parliament has approved the first reading of a bill that would ban members of "extremist" organizations from being elected as lawmakers, a thinly veiled measure targeting jailed Kremlin critic and opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.

Lawmakers in the State Duma on May 18 voted 293-45 in favor of the draft legislation with two deputies abstaining.

The move comes as Russian authorities push to have Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) declared an “extremist” organization.

The ruling United Russia party is facing parliamentary elections in September with polls showing declining support to 27 percent in March.

