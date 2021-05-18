Russian Duma Moves To Ban Navalny Supporters From Elections

Russia's lower house of parliament has approved the first reading of a bill that would ban members of "extremist" organizations from being elected as lawmakers, a thinly veiled measure targeting jailed Kremlin critic and opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.

Lawmakers in the State Duma on May 18 voted 293-45 in favor of the draft legislation with two deputies abstaining.

The move comes as Russian authorities push to have Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) declared an “extremist” organization.

The ruling United Russia party is facing parliamentary elections in September with polls showing declining support to 27 percent in March.