Russian Election Commission Chief Pamfilova Attacked In Home Invasion

Russian Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova (file photo)

Russia's Interior Ministry says an intruder broke into the home Ella Pamfilova, the head of the country’s Central Election Commission, and assaulted her.

"The masked intruder broke in through a window and got onto the house's terrace and repeatedly tasered the home owner [Pamfilova] and then fled," the ministry said in a statement, noting the incident occurred in the early hours of September 6.

The statement, which did not comment on whether Pamfilova suffered any injuries in the attack, said an investigation is ongoing. It did not elaborate on a possible motive.

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

