Thousands of Russian fans cheered on the streets of Moscow despite a 3-0 loss to Uruguay, as momentum from previous wins is enabling the home team to advance further in the World Cup tournament, keeping fans' hopes alive.

"Russia, Russia!" chanted droves of revellers at the Fan Fest in Moscow late on June 25. Even with the loss, the underdog team's unexpected wins in its first two matches early in the games marked Russia's best World Cup performance in the post-Soviet era.

Tens of thousands gathered in the FIFA Fan Fest on the tree-lined campus of Moscow State University to watch the Uruguay match broadcast from the central Russian city of Samara on several big-screen televisions.

"Even one goal would be great," a young woman with a Russian flag painted on her face told dpa as the team attempted to score unsuccessfully during the game.

"It's good to support Russia," another Russian fan told dpa. "Anyone can support a champion."

Russian fans went into the tournament expressing skepticism, pessimism, and spreading dark humor about their team, but have been elated by the team's unexpected reversal of fortunes.

Even President Vladimir Putin was seen on television making something like an "oops" gesture to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia as they attended the opening match of the tournament between their teams.

Russia won that match 5-0 and later unexpectedly beat Egypt in its second game of the tournament by 3-1, leading to all-night street partying by fans in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

After the loss to Uruguay on June 25, Russia ended its group A competition in second place, giving it a chance to advance further. Its next match will be against Spain, the winner of group B competition, in Moscow on July 1.

