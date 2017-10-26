Norwegian Officials Say Russian Helicopter 'Gone Down' In Arctics

A Russian helicopter with eight people on board has crashed at sea in Norway's Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic, Norwegian rescue services said on October 26.

The fate of those on the helicopter was not immediately known.

The helicopter, a MIL MI-8 which was on its way from the Pyramiden settlement to Barentsburg, a Russian mining community in the archipelago, went down two or three kilometers before reaching its destination, the rescue services said.

"We've only been informed that it went down at sea. We don't know if it was a controlled landing," an emergency services spokesman said.

A Norwegian helicopter and rescue vessels were dispatched to the scene, but no contact had been made with the chopper, the spokesman said.

Tore Hongset, the leader of the rescue coordination operation, told Norwegian television, "We have a rescue operation ongoing. There is bad visibility. No wind, but a lot of waves."

"We are physically looking for the helicopter."



Norway was afforded sovereignty of Svalbard, located around 1,000 kilometers from the North Pole, under the 1920 Treaty of Paris.

Nationals of all signatory states enjoy "equal liberty of access and entry" to Svalbard and its waters.

Under the provisions of the treaty, Russia operates a coal mine in Barentsburg, which is home to several hundred Russian and Ukrainian miners.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and Interfax

