Russia

Russian Historian Charged With Murder Transferred To Psychiatric Ward

Oleg Sokolov at a court hearing in St. Petersburg on November 11.

The Russian historian who confessed to killing and dismembering his student and girlfriend has been transferred to a psychiatric ward in a Moscow detention facility.

Aleksandr Pochuyev, the lawyer for Oleg Sokolov, said on December 2 that his client was transferred to the ward in the Russian capital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Interfax quoted an official from the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission as saying Sokolov was reading and did not complain in a conversation they had, though he did say he wanted to return to St. Petersburg, where he was transferred from.

The 63-year-old historian, who was once awarded France’s Legion of Honor for his research into military leader Napoleon Bonaparte, was detained in St. Petersburg on November 9 after being pulled out of the Moika River with a backpack containing the severed body parts of a young woman.

Investigators later found the woman's head in his apartment.

On November 11, Sokolov admitted in court that he killed and dismembered his former student and lover who was a 24-year-old postgraduate student.

The court has ordered that Sokolov be held in pretrial detention for two months while the investigation is carried out.

With reporting by Interfax
    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

