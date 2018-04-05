Russian Historian Acquitted Of Child Pornography, Convicted On Weapons Charge

Russian historian and activist Yury Dmitriyev has been acquitted on child-pornography charges but was convicted of illegally possessing parts of a rifle.

Dmitriyev was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of "freedom limitation" -- a suspended sentence with parole-like restrictions -- on the charge of illegally possessing weapons.

The Petrozavodsk City Court in Russia's northwestern region of Karelia on April 5 found Dmitriyev was in possession of 49 naked photographs of his stepdaughter. But the court ruled that the photographs were not pornographic.

Dmitriyev was in pretrial detention from his arrest in December 2016 until January, leaving three months of parole-like sentence to serve.

Dmitriyev maintains he is innocent on all charges.

Prosecutors claimed Dmitriyev intended to distribute the photographs, which were found on his computer, over the Internet. He had been charged with "preparing and distributing child pornography."

He and his colleagues say the photos were taken because medical workers had asked him to monitor the health and development of the girl.

His stepdaughter was malnourished and ailing when Dmitriyev and his wife took her in at age 3 with the intention of adopting her.

Dmitriyev heads the Karelia chapter of the prominent Russian human rights group Memorial. He has worked for decades to expose crimes committed by the Soviet state in Karelia during the rule of dictator Josef Stalin.

Dmitriyev's colleagues say he faced politically motivated, trumped up charges in response to his research -- and in an attempt to silence him.

With reporting by Interfax, Dozhd, Novaya Gazeta, and TASS