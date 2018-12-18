Russian Investigative Committee Officer Detained On Bribery Charge

A Russian Investigative Committee colonel has been detained on a bribery charge in the Samara region.

Federal Security Service (FSB) officials said on December 18 that Colonel Vera Rabinovich was detained while receiving 10 million rubles ($150,000) in cash as a bribe at the airport in the regional capital, Samara.

Rabinovich is the chief of the Investigative Committee's economic-crimes department in the region.

Two suspected intermediaries were also detained, the FSB officials said, adding that all three had been placed in a detention center.

According to the FSB, the sum was a part of a bigger bribe, 15 million rubles ($225,000), which Rabinovich agreed to receive from a victim of a financial crime in order to speed up sending the case to court.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax