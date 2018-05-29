Russian Journalist, Kremlin Critic, Who Fled To Ukraine Shot Dead In Kyiv

KYIV -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroysman has publicly linked Moscow to the murder in Kyiv of a Russian journalist who fled to Ukraine after what the journalist had called "political harassment" in Russia.

Police in Kyiv said the journalist, 41-year-old Kremlin critic Arkady Babchenko, died on May 29 from gunshot wounds in his back.

In a post to Facebook just hours after news of Babchenko's death emerged, Prime Minister Hroysman said: "I am convinced that the Russian totalitarian machine could not forgive his honesty and principled position."

Kyiv police spokeswoman Oksana Blyschyk said police received an emergency call on May 29 from doctors who said a woman called them to say she had "found her husband at home in a pool of blood."

Ukrainian parliamentary deputy Anton Heraschenko, who is also an aide to Ukraine's interior minister, said Babchenko had just returned home from a nearby grocery store and was opening his apartment door when an assailant waiting in the stairwell shot him multiple times in the back.

"Arkady's heart stopped in the ambulance on the way to the hospital" in Kyiv, Heraschenko said in a Facebook post.

Babchenko was well-known for his criticism of the Kremlin.

His reporting about Russia’s support for pro-Russia separatist fighters in eastern Ukraine saw him become the target of severe criticism from Russian state media and from Russian officials.

But Babchenko told RFE/RL in December 2016 that "all of the elements" of Russia’s state "propaganda machine" were engaged against him after he posted comments to Facebook about the crash of a Russian military plane in the Black Sea.

All 92 people on board were killed, including members of the Russian Army’s renowned choir, the Aleksandrov Ensemble who were traveling to give a performance for Russian troops in Syria.

Babchenko said the reaction by state officials and state media to his remarks was intended to send a signal to Russian society that "we must be in one line; we must express sadness; we must appear sad -- and anyone who doesn’t must be destroyed."

'Forced To Flee'

Babchenko told RFE/RL in late 2016 that State Duma Deputy Vitaly Milonov, Federation Council member Frants Klintsevich, and Russia media like Channel One and Lifenews were "stitching together some fake news" about him.

Babchenko said: "A major effort is being organized. They aren’t investigating why the plane crashed but instead are persecuting me."

In February 2017, writing for Britain’s The Guardian newspaper, Babchenko said: "I can tell you what political harassment feels like in [President Vladimir] Putin’s Russia. Like many dissidents I am used to abuse, but a recent campaign against me was so personal, so scary, that I was forced to flee."

WATCH: Arkady Babchenko Speaks To RFE/RL About Leaving Russia And Living Abroad (in Russian, no subtitles)

Babchenko served in the Russia Army during the first separatist war in Chechnya in the 1990s before he became a journalist.

He worked as a military correspondent for several Russian media organizations.

He had been scathingly critical of the Kremlin in recent years. He moved to Kyiv in the autumn of 2017 where he worked as a host for the Crimean Tatar TV station, ATR.

WATCH: Arkady Babchenko Tells RFE/RL What He Expects From Vladimir Putin's Fourth Term As President (in Russian, no subtitles)

Babchenko is the second high-profile Russian journalist to be murdered in Kyiv in less than two years.

Authorities in Ukraine are still investigating the killing of journalist Pavel Sheremet in a car-bomb blast in central Kyiv in July 2016.

Sheremet, a Belarusian-born Russian citizen who made Kyiv his permanent home, was well known as a hard-hitting reporter and commentator who had worked at prominent media outlets in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine during his decades-long career.

Often critical of political leaders, he had received threats and been harassed on several occasions.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Kyiv correspondent Christopher Miller, Reuters, AP, AFP, Interfax, and TASS

