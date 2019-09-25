Russian Journalist Faces Jail For Radio Commentary

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has urged the Russian authorities to dismiss the case against journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva, who it said is being persecuted over a radio commentary broadcast last year.



After being investigated for months, Prokopyeva was charged with “justifying terrorism” last week and is now facing up to 7 years in prison, the Paris-based media freedom watchdog said in a statement on September 25.

It said the journalist, who is based in the northwestern city of Pskov, had been “placed under judicial control, deprived of her passport and bank accounts, and placed on an official list of ‘terrorists’ in violation of the presumption of innocence.”



Prokopyeva “just did her job as a journalist and it is appalling to see investigators persecuting her in this fashion,” said Johann Bihr, the head of RSF’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk.



“It is hard to view this absurd charge as anything other than an intimidatory message to all Russian media outlets,” Bihr added.



Russian and international rights activists have expressed concern that the criminal investigation into Prokopyeva amounts to an infringement of freedom of the press.

In the November 2018 commentary she made for the Pskov affiliate of Ekho Moskvy, the Moscow radio station known for its independent reporting, Prokopyeva discussed a bombing that occurred in the previous week in the far northern city of Arkhangelsk.



In that case, a 17-year-old boy was accused of detonating a homemade explosive outside the local headquarters of Russia's main domestic security and intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB). Three of its officers were wounded in the blast.

Russian media reported that the suspected bomber, who died in the incident, had posted statements on social media in which he accused the FSB of falsifying criminal cases.



In her commentary, Prokopyeva linked the teenager’s statements to the political climate in Russia under President Vladimir Putin, suggesting that political activism in the country was severely restricted, leading people to despair.