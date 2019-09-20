Accessibility links

Russian, Kyrgyz Leaders Discuss Integration Process In Post-Soviet Sphere

Russian President Vladimir Putin (center) and Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbai Jeenbekov observe the military exercises near Orenburg on September 20.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov have discussed bilateral ties and regional integration in the post-Soviet era near the Russian city of Orenburg.

Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov told reporters on September 20 that the two presidents held "very thorough talks" after they observed military maneuvers in the Donguz military test field near the Russian-Kazakh border with the participation of military units from China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

"The presidents touched upon current bilateral relations and exchanged thoughts on regional issues, including one related to the integration process in the post-Soviet sphere," Peskov said.

Jeenbekov was the only foreign leader to attend the maneuvers.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS

