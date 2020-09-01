Russian Lawmaker Seeks To Cut App Commissions For Apple, Google

A Russian lawmaker has submitted a bill that would slash the commissions paid to U.S. tech companies Apple and Google for the purchase of apps on their platforms.



Fedot Tumusov, a member of the A Just Russia party representing the Siberian region of Yakutsk, submitted legislation on September 1 that would cap the tech giants' commission at 20 percent.



Apple currently collects a 30 percent commission on sales in its App Store.



The bill, if adopted, would also allow third parties to offer apps on Apple and Google platforms and oblige app sellers to pay a third of their commissions to a special training fund for IT specialists on a quarterly basis.



Russia's anti-monopoly service last month accused Apple of having abused its dominant position on the mobile apps market through its App Store and demanded the company rectify the situation.



Apple and Google are already facing pressure in the United States and Europe over their right to take a large commission on the sale of apps.



A U.S. federal judge in August blocked Apple from shutting down an Epic Games tool that is relied upon by hundreds of other app makers.



Apple at the time said it would appeal the decision.

