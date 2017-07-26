Russian Legislators Urge Sanctions On Poland Over Removing Soviet Monuments

Russia's upper house of parliament has asked President Vladimir Putin to start preparing sanctions on Poland over its plans to demolish Soviet monuments, Russian state media reported on July 25.

But the Kremlin said Putin has made no decision yet on taking measures against Poland over legislation recently passed in Warsaw that authorizes the government to dismantle as many as 500 Soviet monuments viewed as relics of a totalitarian regime.

Polish officials have said the Soviet Union was an occupying state during the four decades following World War II and, with nationalist sentiment rising, they want to remove hundreds of monuments erected during that era.

Last week, Russia's Foreign Ministry warned against the demolishment plans, saying that removing Soviet monuments would violate heritage agreements between Russia and Poland.

Moreover, the ministry said, more than 600,000 Soviet military personnel were killed in Poland as they fought to liberate the country from Nazis during World War II.

Apparently in light of that, Polish Ambassador Wlodzimierz Marciniak told reporters in Moscow on July 25 that Soviet grave sites should remain untouched.

Based on reporting by dpa, Interfax, and TASS