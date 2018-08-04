Accessibility links

Russia

Russian LGBT Actvists Detained In St. Petersburg

The activists gathered at St. Petersburg's Palace Square with rainbow flags and placards.  (file photo)

Russian police detained have detained around 30 LGBT rights activists who took part in an unsanctioned rally in St. Petersburg.

Several dozen activists gathered at Palace Square on August 4, despite a ban to hold the rally.

Organizers had said they would stage one-person protests to demand freedom of association after city authorities denied their request to hold a parade.

City authorities rejected their request, saying there was ongoing road repairs in the city and claiming that LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) actions were "harmful to the health of children."

The activists held rainbow flags and placards.

There were no clashes between police and the activists.

Russia passed a law in 2013 banning the spreading of gay "propaganda."

With reporting by Reuters
    RFE/RL's Russian Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Svoboda is the leading international broadcaster in Russia. As Russia witnesses increasing control of the media by state authorities, Radio Svoboda has become a key forum for those who lack access to other means of free expression.

