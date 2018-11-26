Russian Man Dies Of Injuries Suffered In Latest In Series Of Bridge Collapses

A man who was injured in one of at least five recent bridge collapses in Russia has died.

Authorities in the Voronezh regions said on November 26 that the man, who suffered serious injuries in the accident five days earlier, died in a hospital in the city of Borisoglebsk.

He was injured when a bridge over the Savala River collapsed when two trucks carrying wheat were traveling over it, officials said.

Part of the bridge was being repaired at the time.

At least five bridges in Russia have collapsed since early October, underscoring problems with the country's infrastructure and the safety of its roads and other facilities.

A total of five people were killed, including two who died when a bridge in the Khanty-Mansi region of Siberia collapsed on November 5 while undergoing repairs.

On October 30, a massive floating dry dock sank at an Arctic port, injuring four workers and leaving one missing after a crane crashed down on the deck of Russia's only aircraft carrier.

One of the injured men died later in the hospital.

With reporting by TASS and RIA Novosti