Two Killed In Siberian Bridge Collapse; Latest Of Four In Russia

Russian officials say a bridge in the Khanty-Mansiisk region of Siberia collapsed while undergoing repairs, killing two people and injuring at least five others.

A construction crane and a truck plunged into the water when a bridge near the village of Karakteyevy in the Nefteyugansk district collapsed on November 5, regional officials and the Investigative Committee said.

At least five people were hospitalized, officials said. Media reports quoted rescue teams as saying that seven people were injured.

It is the fourth bridge collapse in Russia in the past several weeks.

In early October, the driver of an overloaded truck was injured after a bridge collapsed in the Far East region of Primorye.

On October 26, another bridge collapsed in the same region, killing two people.

No casualties were reported when another bridge collapsed in October in the region of Mordovia.

In all three cases, the bridges collapsed after overloaded trucks tried to cross them.

The deadly accident also came a week after a massive floating dry dock sank at an Arctic, injuring four workers and leaving one missing after a crane crashed down on the deck of Russia's only aircraft carrier.

