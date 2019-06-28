Russian Man Sentenced To More Than 12 Years In 'Krasnodar Cannibals' Case

A court in Russia's southern region of Krasnodar has sentenced a man to 12 years and two months in prison in connection with a murder case known as the "Krasnodar cannibals."



The Prikubansky District Court on June 28 found Dmitry Baksheyev guilty of murder and the desecration of a corpse and sentenced him the same day.



The prosecutor in the case had sought a 14-year prison sentence for the 36-year-old Baksheyev, who had pleaded guilty to the desecration charge and not guilty to the murder charge.



Baksheyev's wife, 43-year-old Natalya Baksheyeva was found guilty of incitement to the murder and dismemberment of a person and sentenced to 10 years in prison in February.



Investigators say Baksheyev killed a 35-year-old woman after an argument at the couple's home in September 2017.



During the investigation, police found pickled body parts in the home that Baksheyeva shared with her husband.

Forensic tests later revealed that pieces of flesh found in jars of brine were parts of the victim's body.



The couple was arrested in 2017 after authorities said they received a call from people who found a phone Baksheyev had lost which contained photographs of him posing with human body parts.

Based on reporting by Bloknot-Krasnodar and Interfax