Another Awful Arctic Accident By Russian Metals Giant Norilsk Nickel

Russian metals giant Norilsk Nickel said around 45 tons of aviation fuel spilled from an Arctic pipeline on July 12. The incident is the latest in a series of environmental disasters caused by the world’s largest producer of nickel and palladium.
In May, a 21,000-ton diesel spill from a Norilsk Nickel-operated power plant was described as the worst environmental disaster to ever hit the Arctic.
In May, a 21,000-ton diesel spill from a Norilsk Nickel-operated power plant was described as the worst environmental disaster to ever hit the Arctic.