Russian Military Helicopter Crashes Near Moscow, Crew Killed

A Mi-8 military helicopter has crashed near Moscow, killing the crew, the Russian Defense Ministry says.

The multipurpose helicopter was on a training flight when it went down in an unpopulated area 20 kilometers from Klin in the Moscow region, at around 8 p.m. local time on May 19, the ministry said.

"The helicopter crew died from injuries sustained as a result of hard landing," it said.

It was not clear how many crew members were on board.

The ministry said preliminary data suggested the helicopter crashed due to a technical failure.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS