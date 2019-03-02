Russian Nobel Prize Winner Alferov Dies At Age 88

Zhores Alferov, a Russian scientist who won a Nobel prize in physics, has died, Russian news agencies reported on March 2. He was 88.

His wife confirmed his passing. No cause of death was disclosed.

The physicist was also a Communist deputy in the lower house of parliament.

Alferov shared the Nobel prize for physics in 2000 for his work in semiconductor and laser technologies.

At the time, he was the first Russian to win a Nobel since Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was given the peace award in 1990.

The victory provided a boost for the post-Soviet Russian sciences.

Alferov was honored for his pioneering work with technology now used in everything from satellites to mobile phones and bar-code scanners.

He shared the award with German-born Herbert Kroemer and Jack Kilby of the United States.

Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, and AFP