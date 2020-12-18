Prosecutor Seeks Three-Year Sentence For Russian Opposition Politician

MOSCOW -- Prosecutors in Moscow asked a court on December 18 to sentence a local opposition politician to be sentenced to three years in prison over her involvement in anti-Kremlin rallies.

The case against Yulia Galyamina, an opposition member of a Moscow district council and outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, was launched in late July.

Investigators say Galyamina repeatedly violated rules about public gatherings when she organized and staged unsanctioned rallies and protests.

Galyamina told RFE/RL earlier that the case against her had been launched to “pressure” her.

Amnesty International has condemned the charges as “appalling and reprehensible,” saying they are aimed at “silencing a major dissenting voice and threatening to ban her political activities.”

Galyamina was involved in a campaign against what she says are "illegal plans" by Putin to remain in power beyond term limits.

Her team organized a peaceful rally in central Moscow in July against constitutional reforms introduced in 2020 that give Putin an option to remain in power for another 16 years after his current term expires in 2024.

Dozens of people were detained by police during the protest.

The Moscow Tver District Court said on December 18 that Galyamina's verdict and sentence will be announced on December 23.