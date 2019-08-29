Russian Opposition Politician Yashin Gets Another 10-Day Jail Term

Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin has been handed yet another 10-day jail term.

Moscow's Tver district court on August 29 sent Yashin back to jail after finding him guilty of organizing an unsanctioned protest in the Russian capital on August 3.

Yashin, who has been struggling to get registered for Moscow city council elections next month, was detained on August 28 immediately after he had served a fourth 10-day jail term on similar charges since July.

Election officials have refused to register dozens of independent and opposition politicians, including Yashin, for the September 8 municipal elections, claiming they failed to obtain the required number of signatures.

In many cases, the authorities said that signatures presented were invalid or falsified, an allegation that many potential candidates reject.

The move has triggered a wave of protests in Moscow during which more than 2,000 people were detained, triggering international condemnation.