Russian Orthodox Church Holds Synod In Minsk Over Ukraine Church Schism

Leaders of the Russian Orthodox Church meet in the capital of Belarus, Minsk, on October 15 amid a dispute over moves toward independence for the Orthodox Church in Ukraine.



The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who is considered the leader of the worldwide Orthodox community, on October 11 agreed to recognize the independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.



The decision was criticized as "catastrophic" by the Russian Orthodox Church.



The synod in Minsk was called by Moscow Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, to assess the latest developments.

"It will be a very important meeting, during which certain decisions regarding the situation in Ukraine will be made," Kirill said ahead of the synod.



"I hope the Orthodox Church will find the strength to overcome the crisis and preserve its unity," Kirill said on October 13 in Minsk, according to Russian media.



Kirill's spokesman has already announced a "tough and appropriate" response to the decision made by Bartholomew.



On October 13, Metropolitan Ilarion, the head of external relations for the Russian Orthodox Church, told the Rossiya 24 television channel that the move has forced the Moscow Patriarchate to end its unity with Bartholomew.



The situation was a topic of discussion on October 12 in the Russian Security Council with President Vladimir Putin, his spokesman said afterward.



The Kremlin had previously expressed concern, saying that Russia will protect the interests of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine.



Meanwhile, in Kyiv on October 14, thousands of people gathered on a central square to take part in a thanksgiving prayer following the decision by Bartholomew to kick off the process of granting independence to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

