Russian Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Cornfield, Injuring 23

A Ural Airlines Airbus 321 passenger plane sits in a field following an emergency landing near Zhukovsky airport outside Moscow on August 15.

Twenty-three people, including five children, have been hospitalized with injuries after a Ural Airlines aircraft made an emergency landing in a farmer's field near Moscow.

The airline said on August 15 that one of its Airbus A321 aircraft made an emergency landing in a cornfield near Zhukovsky airport on the outskirts of Moscow after birds were sucked into its engines.

The Russian Health Ministry said in a statement that none of the injuries were life threatening. Some local media reports said there were nine children among the injured.

The plane took off from the airport headed for Simferopol, the capital of Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimea region.

Passengers posted videos they shot on their phones to social networks showing the plane intact after skidding through the cornfield for several hundred meters.

WATCH: Purported video of the plane's collision with a flock of birds

Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, Interfax, AP, and The Moscow Times

