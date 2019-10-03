Russian PM Medvedev Heads To Cuba, Signals Accords, Trade Deals Will Be Signed

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrives in Cuba for a two-day visit where he will hold talks with President Miguel Diaz-Canel, tour an energy project on the outskirts of the capital, and see how Havana is overhauling its capitol building, whose golden dome came as a gift from Moscow.

According to a statement on the Russian government's website, Medvedev will discuss "topical issues of Russian-Cuban cooperation in trade, economic, investment, energy, transport, cultural, and humanitarian, and other fields."

A number of bilateral accords and commercial contracts will be signed after the talks, though no specifics were given.

Medvedev's visit comes at a time when the island country is going through a new economic crisis while under severe U.S. sanctions, AP reported.

Two areas hit hardest by the difficulties, the oil and transportation industries, may receive Russian assistance.

A key ally of the former Soviet Union, Cuba still enjoys warm relations with Russia as well as with trade partners Venezuela, China, Spain, and Canada.

Bilateral trade this year between Russia and Cuba is expected to reach $500 million, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov announced last month.

