Russian Police Question Man Suspected Of Abandoning Two Sons At Airport

A Russian man suspected of leaving his two young sons alone in a Moscow airport has handed himself in to the authorities.



The Investigative Committee says police in the Rostov region interrogated the man on January 28, two days after his two sons, born in 2011 and 2014, were left on their own at Sheremetyevo International Airport.



The man and his sons arrived at Sheremetyevo from the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk on January 26, the committee has said. The father later took a flight to the city of Rostov in southwestern Russia.



Media reports identified the man as 41-year-old Dmitry Gavrilov from Khabarovsk region. He reportedly left the boys with their IDs and a letter in which he explained he wasn’t able to take care of his children.



The children's ombudswoman in Khabarovsk region, Viktoria Tregubenko, quoted the boys' mother as saying that she had to leave her husband because he was constantly beating her. After the couple got divorced, he did not allow her to see her sons, she said.



The woman said she had not been aware of her former husband's decision to leave their sons alone in the airport and was ready to take the boys with her, according to Tregubenko.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax