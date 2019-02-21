KRASNODAR, Russia -- A prosecutor has asked a court in southern Russia to sentence a woman to 12 years in prison in a case which came to be known as the "Krasnodar cannibals."

Natalya Baksheyeva, 43, was found guilty on February 5 of incitement to murder and dismemberment of a person.

She was accused of urging her husband, 36-year-old Dmitry Baksheyev, to kill a woman after an argument at the couple's home in September 2017.

During the investigation, police found pickled body parts in the home Baksheyeva shared with her husband. Forensic tests later revealed that pieces of flesh found in jars of brine in the couple's home were parts of the victim's body.

The couple was arrested in 2017, after authorities said they received a call from people who found a phone that Baksheyev had lost and which contained selfies showing him posing with human body parts.

Baksheyeva went on trial in October.

Baksheyev was also arrested but is being treated for tuberculosis and is to be tried separately.