Russian Rapper Husky Cancels Concerts Due To 'Pressure By You-Know-Who'

Russian rapper Husky has canceled planned concerts in six cities across Russia after spending several days in jail on hooliganism charges.

Husky, whose real name is Dmitry Kuznetsov, wrote on the VKontakte social network on November 29 that he had to cancel the concerts because of the "billions of difficulties and pressure imposed by you-know-who.”

Husky's concerts have been canceled in several cities in recent weeks, with his fans accusing local authorities of putting pressure on the organizers.

The rapper is known for songs mocking the authorities and criticizing police brutality in Russia.

On November 21, authorities in the city of Krasnodar arrested Husky for performing on top of a car after his concert was not allowed to be staged at the last minute.

Husky was later found guilty of minor hooliganism and sentenced to 12 days in jail. But on November 26, Husky was released after the same court canceled its own ruling, which had been appealed by the rapper’s lawyers.

Russian authorities have in recent years used a vaguely worded law on extremism to pursue government critics.

A new wave of Russian rappers is widely credited for channeling young Russians' frustration with the political system and lack of economic prospects.