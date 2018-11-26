Russian Rapper Husky's 12-Day Jail Sentence Canceled

A Russian court has canceled a ruling in which it sentenced popular rapper Husky to 12 days in jail for performing atop a car after prosecutors banned his act.

A lawyer for Husky, who has a wide following on YouTube, said on November 26 that his client would be freed following the ruling by the Pervomai District Court in the southern city of Krasnodar.

Husky, 25, whose real name is Dmitry Kuznetsov, is known for songs mocking the authorities and criticizing police brutality in Russia.

The court had sentenced him to jail for hooliganism on November 22.

The lawyer, Aleksei Avanesyan, did not say why the court decided to reverse its earlier ruling.

Husky had been due to perform in Krasnodar on November 21 when prosecutors warned the club hosting the event that his act had elements of what they termed "extremism," and the show was moved to another location.

But authorities shut off power and Husky's fans poured outside the venue.

Videos posted online showed the rapper performing on top of a car, with fans chanting the lyrics, before police detained him.

Crowds of fans blocked the police vehicle, demanding Husky's release.

Police eventually persuaded them to disperse.

Russian authorities have in recent years used a vaguely worded law on extremism to pursue government critics.

Krasnodar police said that the owner of the vehicle on which Husky performed filed a complaint for property damage, a charge that may carry a longer jail term.

Husky said he was willing to pay compensation for any damage to the vehicle.

"I acted in such a way because I faced a situation when I felt an obligation to talk to the people who had bought tickets," he told the court on November 22.

A new wave of Russian rappers is widely credited for channeling young Russians' frustration with the political system and lack of economic prospects.