Russian Security Service: Two Suspected Terror Plotters Killed In Vladimir Region

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) says its officers have killed two men suspected of plotting a terrorist act in the Vladimir region east of Moscow.



The National Antiterrorism Committee (NAK) said on May 22 that the two suspects had been holed up in a private house in the town of Kolchugino, about 180 kilometers east of Moscow.



According to the NAK, the suspects refused to surrender and opened fire at the security troops, who killed them with return fire.



There was no way to independently verify the account, which echoed descriptions by the Russian authorities of many encounters between security forces and suspected militants.



The NAK said that weapons and ammunition, a hand-made explosive device and extremist literature were found in the home after the exchange of fire.



It asserted that the men were members of a terrorist group with ties in foreign countries and were planning a terrorist operation, but did not give details.

