Russian, South Korean Presidents Discuss Security, Economic Cooperation

Russia is "determined" to continue working to improve security on the Korean Peninsula, President Vladimir Putin has said during a meeting in Moscow with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Putin emphasized on June 22 that South Korea was a "priority partner" for Russia in Asia and said there were opportunities to further expand economic cooperation.

In his comments, Moon said that recent summits between North and South Korea and the Singapore summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump had "laid a cornerstone [for] full denuclearization and perpetual peace on the Korean Peninsula."

Moon added that it was time for North Korea to enter into trilateral economic-development projects with Russia and South Korea.

Separately, North Korea and South Korea issued a joint statement on June 22 saying that a reunion of families separated since the end of fighting in the Korean War would be held from August 20 to 26.

The resumption of such reunions was a key agreement of a summit between Moon and Kim in April.

Based on reporting by AFP, TASS, Reuters, and AP