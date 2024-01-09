Accessibility links

Exiled Expression: A Russian Street Artist's Defiant Political Activism From Abroad

A street artist known as Philippenzo has left his native Russia after authorities issued arrest warrants over his stance against Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine. Filip Kozlov, 39, now lives in Lithuania but continues his activism. He recently sold a work in support of Russia's LGBT community for over $7,000 after the Russian Supreme Court ruled that the nonexistent "international LGBT social movement" was "extremist."

