Russian Strikes Hit Kharkiv Hospital As At Least 4 Killed, Dozens Injured Across Ukraine

At least four people have been killed and dozens injured in the latest wave of Russian drone and shelling attacks on Ukraine, including a strike that hit a hospital complex in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, local authorities reported.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said early on October 14 that Russian forces shelled the city and eight nearby settlements overnight, damaging civilian sites including a medical facility in the Saltivskiy district. He said at least 62 people were injured in the attacks.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said all 57 patients who were in the hospital when it was targeted in a Russian glide bomb attack have been transferred to another medical facility.

"Doctors are conducting additional examinations to check for injuries and acute stress reactions," Terekhov wrote in a post late in the evening on October 13.

He added that six people were injured by shattered glass during the strike.

One of the patients who was injured described the terrifying moments when they were awoken by an explosion during the night.

"We were sleeping when something exploded nearby, and then again, closer," she told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.

"The doors and windows of the ward were smashed. Pieces of glass cut my feet. It was horrible," she added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strike, calling it "an utterly terrorist, cynical attack on a place where lives are saved."

"Every day and every night, Russia strikes power plants and transmission lines, our gas facilities also come under attack," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

"Ukraine needs sufficient air defense capabilities to shield its skies from missiles, drones, and glide bombs so that Russia's aerial terror becomes meaningless. The world must compel Moscow to come to the table for genuine negotiations," he concluded.

Elsewhere, in the Donetsk region, two residents of Kostyantynivka were killed in shelling, local Governor Vadym Filashkin said. At least five more people were injured in some 30 strikes in the region, including the Lyman, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts.

The head of the Zaporizhzhya region also reported on October 14 that another two people were killed in the Russian attacks the previous day.

Ivan Fedorov said Russian troops had launched 532 strikes on 14 settlements in the region and that he had received dozens of reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two men were injured in overnight shelling and infrastructure also suffered significant damage, according to regional head Serhiy Lysak. A drone strike also hit a private home in the Nikopol area.

Further south, Russian attacks on the Kherson region damaged residential buildings, a school, a botanical garden, and other civilian sites, leaving at least eight people injured, local officials said.

The latest strikes extend months of Russian bombardments targeting Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. Moscow denies deliberately hitting civilian sites, despite extensive evidence to the contrary.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also announced he will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on October 17.

The two leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine's air defense and long-range strike capabilities.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv on October 13, Zelenskyy said the meeting would follow two recent phone calls with Trump.

When asked about potential US approval for Kyiv to receive long-range Tomahawk missiles, Zelenskyy declined to share details, saying the issue would be discussed in person.

"I shared our vision with President Trump, but some things are not for phone calls," Zelenskyy said.

Trump later confirmed that he would meet Zelenskyy at the White House this week.

"I think so, yeah," he told reporters while returning from the Middle East, when asked whether he would host the Ukrainian leader on October 17.