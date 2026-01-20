New Russian Strikes Leave Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power In Ukraine

Russian forces launched a new massive attack on Kyiv and several regions across Ukraine, hitting residential buildings and energy sites amid freezing temperatures, sparking outrage as world leaders gather at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the strikes caused power, water, and heating outages in the Ukrainian capital, which had already been suffering with massive cuts to utilities.

"Civilians are bearing the brunt of these attacks," UN rights ‍chief Volker Turk said in a statement distributed in Geneva on January 20 in response to news of the strikes.

"They can only be described as cruel. They must ⁠stop. Targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is a clear breach of the rules of warfare."

As of early January 20, 5,635 apartment buildings were without heat, Klitschko said, as temperatures dropped to minus 15 degrees Celsius.

Nearly 80 percent of the affected buildings had only recently seen the restoration of heating after a Russian strike last week.

As a result of the overnight attack on energy facilities in the capital, more than 335,000 Kyiv residents were left without electricity, DTEK, Ukraine's largest private utility company, said in a statement.

Russia has been accused of weaponizing weather by targeting electricity grids and power stations, aiming to cut off heat and electricity for millions as Ukraine faces its coldest winter in years.

Russia's Defense Ministry issued a statement on January 20 saying the overnight attack was "in response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia."

It did not specify which Russian targets were hit, and added that the strikes in Ukraine targeted military industry enterprises, as well as energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces.

Russia has consistently claimed it does not target civilian infrastructure, despite mounting evidence to the contrary. Moscow claims strikes on utilities are legitimate targets because they are used by Ukraine's military.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian strikes involved a "significant number of ballistic and cruise missiles," as well as more than 300 attack drones.

Zelenskyy said that the most difficult situation for now is in Kyiv, where a significant number of residential buildings are without heating.

"It is important that the world does not remain silent about this," he wrote on X, adding that "Russia cannot be on an equal footing with other countries in the world as long as it is focused solely on killing and tormenting people."

According to media reports, Zelenskyy will remain in Kyiv on January 20 because of the Russian strikes instead of going to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he was to speak.

Zelenskyy still might go to Davos to sign a "prosperity deal" if a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, who arrives at the Swiss ski resort later on January 20, is set up, a reporter from Axios wrote on X.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that the Russian attacks on energy infrastructure should be a priority on the agenda for world leaders convening at the World Economic Forum.

Russian leader Vladimir "Putin's barbaric strike this morning is a wakeup call to world leaders gathering in Davos: support for the Ukrainian people is urgent; there will be no peace in Europe without a lasting peace for Ukraine," Sybiha wrote in a post on X.

Ukrainian officials warned that the impact on the energy system could worsen in the coming weeks.

Andriy Herus, head of the Ukrainian parliament's Energy, Housing, and Communal Services Committee, admits that the coming weeks will be tough for all unless the deep freeze breaks and longer days and clear skies help generate more solar power.

"The next 30 days will be difficult for us. I sometimes hear that from that point on or from a week after that point it will get better, but then at the end of such statements they add in small letters: 'provided that there is no new shelling.' But with a high probability there will be new Russian shelling," Herus told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on January 19.

With reporting from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service