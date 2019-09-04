Russian Student Protester Zhukov Given Three-Year Prison Term

A Moscow court has handed down a three-year prison sentence to 20-year-old student Yegor Zhukov over charges stemming from his criticisms of the government amid protests that have brought tens of thousands of Russians into the streets.

Zhukov, who investigators say made contact with the helmet of a security officer who was involved in a cordon, is the latest of the ongoing prosecutions in connection with the demonstrations.

An articulate, promising political-science student at Moscow's prestigious Higher School of Economics with a popular YouTube channel that vents against President Vladimir Putin, Zhukov quickly emerged as one of the Kremlin's most outspoken and influential critics after his arrest.

He was detained in an overnight raid on his home, which he shares with his parents and brother, on September 1-2 following publication of a video that described "a murderous authoritarian machine" in power in Russia.

He was charged with wrongdoing in connection with what authorities describe as "mass disturbances" in August and September and with having publicly called for extremist actions via the Internet.

Thousands of participants in the street protests were detained and some have already received jail sentences.

Some of the demonstrations received permits although most were unsanctioned, and they struck a nerve ahead of local elections in Moscow in which dozens of opposition or independent candidates have been barred from running.

The police crackdown that resulted in thousands of arrests has been called one of the harshest in recent years against an opposition that has grown more defiant while denouncing Putin’s hold on power.

Zhukov, whose YouTube channel saw viewership spike after his arrest, delivered an impassioned speech to the court during pretrial detention in which he cited "people of power" and the "colossal volume of work they do every single day to discredit themselves."

He said such actions do "more to expand the ranks of opposition supporters than the Russian government itself."

He highlighted the distinction between demonstrating, even without permission, and "mass riots," a characterization that authorities have used to punish protesters.

"I don't know whether I will become free, but Russia definitely will," Zhukov added.

Some protesters have been jailed under dubious accusations of violence against police.

Organizers and the demonstrators themselves have insisted their actions were peaceful despite provocations from security forces, and video that emerged of the forcible dispersals of protests showed police beating protesters rather than the other way around.

Demonstrators have continued to gather each week ahead of the September 8 municipal voting despite the recent sentencings, sweeps aimed at opposition leaders, and official threats.