Russian Teenager Arrested For Alleged School Attack Plot

Authorities in Siberia have arrested a teenager on suspicion of plotting a deadly attack in school amid a rise in school-shooting cases across Russia.

The Zheleznodorozhny district court in the city of Krasnoyarsk ordered on April 17 the 14-year-old suspect to be remanded in a pretrial detention center until June 17.

The boy was detained a day earlier after police searched his home and found a sawed-off shotgun, items resembling handmade explosive devices, and diaries with written plans to attack a local school.

The suspect was charged with terrorism and planning a criminal act.

The arrest comes less than two months after the Federal Security Service (FSB) detained two teenagers in the city of Saratov in the Volga area on suspicion of plotting a deadly gun-and-bomb attack in a local school.

In the same month, the FSB said that its officers had prevented a school attack in the city of Kerch in Russia-controlled Crimea, while a court in the far eastern city of Khabarovsk sentenced a teenager to eight years in prison after convicting him of planning a school shooting.

Historically, attacks at schools in Russia and other former Soviet republics are uncommon. However, in recent years they have been on the rise.

The latest occurred at a college in the far eastern city of Blagoveshchensk in November. One student was killed before the shooter took his own life.

In April 2019, a court in the Urals city of Perm sentenced a 17-year-old to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of a knife attack in January 2018 at his school that left 12 people hospitalized with stab wounds.

With reporting by Interfax and TASS