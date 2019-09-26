Russian Trawler On Fire In Northern Norway

A Russian trawler with an ammonia tank and carrying about 200,000 liters of diesel oil was on fire on September 26 at a northern Norwegian port, where local authorities evacuated surrounding areas because of an explosion risk.



Norway's public broadcaster NRK said the fire on the Bukhta Naezdnik, which is moored at the port of Breivika in the Tromsoe region, started on September 25. There are no reports of casualties.



NRK said nearly 100 people had been evacuated from the area.



"The fire is near the [ammonia] tank but it hasn't exploded," Oeystein Solstad, head of the region's fire and rescue department told Norwegian newspaper VG.



"We believe that the valves have worked properly and that much has gone out of the tank. We don't therefore think that there is a great danger of explosion right now, but we keep the tank cool all the time," he said.



Much of the diesel oil on the trawler is thought to have burned overnight but some oil had been found on the sea, police said.



Photos and video footage from the scene showed the vessel had listed drastically by mid-morning on September 25 and was covered with thick smoke.



The 64-meter-long Bukhta Naezdnik was built in Norway in 1991. According to VG, the trawler has a crew of 29.

With reporting by AP