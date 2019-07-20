Russian, U.S., Italian Troika Lift Off For Space Station On Apollo Anniversary

A trio of Russian, American, and Italian astronauts has blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in a Russian spacecraft bound for the International Space Station (ISS) in low-Earth orbit.

Aleksandr Skvortsov, NASA's Andrew Morgan, and Luca Parmitano were expected to spend about six hours en route to the ISS, with docking predicted for around 2250 GMT/UTC.

Russian space agency Roskosmos said every stage had "proceeded according to plan," and NASA TV said it had been a "textbook launch."

The latest mission to the two-decade-old space-based laboratory -- a collaboration among the United States, Russia, Europe, Canada, and Japan -- comes as the United States celebrates the 50th anniversary of its pioneering Apollo 11 mission that put the first human beings on the Moon. It was a watershed moment in the "space race" between Cold War superpowers.

Roskosmos boss Dmitry Rogozin used the anniversary to congratulate his U.S. counterpart, NASA head Jim Bridenstine, in an open message in which he also noted the indebtedness to NASA of the Soyuz-Apollo project, a U.S.-Soviet space flight in 1975 that came to symbolize the thaw during a period of detente.

Svortsov, the flight commander on the Soyuz leg of the mission, is already a two-time ISS visitor.

Parmitano is a veteran of one ISS mission while Morgan is making his first trip to the ISS, which buzzes once around the Earth about every hour and a half.

The group was to be welcomed aboard ISS by two NASA astronauts, Nick Hague and Christina Koch, and Roskosmos's Aleksei Ovchinin.

The United States discontinued manned flights to the ISS in 2011, after well over 100 missions by its fleet of space shuttles.

Now commercial ventures by SpaceX and Boeing are under way in a bid to return the United States to manned launches.

U.S. President Donald Trump has set a goal of the U.S. space program getting astronauts back on the Moon by 2024.

Based on reporting by AFP, TASS, and AP