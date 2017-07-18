Ryabkov Says Russia Has 'Almost' Gotten Diplomatic Compounds Back

A senior Russian diplomat has suggested that Moscow and Washington are close to an agreement that would restore Russian access to two diplomatic compounds that were seized in December by then-President Barack Obama’s administration.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov spoke in response to a reporter's shouted question after a meeting with U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon in Washington on July 17.

According to CNN, Ryabkov was asked, “Did you get your compounds back?” He responded: “Almost, almost.”

Shannon did not comment following the meeting at the State Department, which reportedly lasted more than two and a half hours.

Obama ordered the seizure of the compounds in Maryland and New York, and the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, in response to what he said were Russian efforts to influence the U.S. presidential election and mistreatment of U.S. diplomats in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin surprised many in both countries by declining to retaliate -- a gesture to then-President-elect Donald Trump, who had repeatedly indicated during the campaign he would seek to improve ties with Moscow.

But relations remain tense amid multiple investigations into what the U.S. intelligence community says was an "influence campaign" ordered by Putin in an attempt to help Trump and denigrate his Democratic rival on the November 8 ballot, Hillary Clinton.

Russian officials have stepped up their calls for the unconditional restoration of access to the diplomatic compounds, saying Moscow's patience is running out.

They have threatened to retaliate and indicated their actions would depend heavily on the outcome of the meeting between Shannon and Ryabkov.

Hours before the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that any U.S. preconditions for the return of the property would be unacceptable for Moscow.

"We consider it absolutely unacceptable to place conditions on the return of diplomatic property. We consider that it must be returned without any conditions and talking," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that what he called U.S. attempts to set preconditions amounted to "daylight robbery."

He said that "anti-Russian sentiment" in the United States meant it was not certain that Moscow and Washington could agree on key global issues.

Obama sought to "reset" troubled relations with Moscow after he entered office in 2009, but ties were badly strained by Moscow's seizure of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 and support for separatists whose war against Kyiv's forces has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014, among other issues. Relations were further damaged by Moscow's alleged interference in the U.S. election.

The talks between Ryabkov and Shannon, the U.S. undersecretary for political affairs, had been scheduled for June but Russia cancelled them, citing new U.S. sanctions linked to the conflict in Ukraine. The new date for the talks was set after Trump and Putin met for the first time, on July 7, on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Germany.

