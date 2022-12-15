News
Saakashvili's Lawyer Calls Release Of Hospital Video By Authorities A 'Crime'
TBILISI -- The lawyer of jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has accused prison officials of committing a criminal offense by releasing without consent security camera footage of his client while he was in a medical facility in Tbilisi.
Georgia's Penitentiary Service on December 14 released video segments taken on August 9, October 4, and December 12, showing Saakashvili in the clinic as "proof that his life is not in danger."
Last week, Saakashvili's legal team distributed a medical report that said he had been "poisoned" with heavy metals while in custody and risked dying without proper treatment.
Saakashvili’s lawyer, Shalva Khachapuridze, told journalists late on December 14 that "the distribution of this video is a criminal offense."
"This video material belongs to the category of personal data and cannot be made public without the inmate's consent," Khachapuridze told journalists late on December 14.
Khachapuridze added that although the video segments had been doctored to give an impression that Saakashvili's health state is normal, "it is clear to any reasonable person that the man in the video feels ill."
Khachapuridze's statements came after Saakashvili announced that he had started a hunger strike to protest against his incarceration. He ended the protest hours later.
Saakashvili, who served as Georgia's president from 2004 until 2013, was arrested on his return to Georgia from self-imposed exile in October 2021, after an eight-year absence.
He is now serving a six-year sentence after being convicted in absentia of abuse of office, a charge he calls politically motivated.
Saakashvili is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them trumped up.
Saakashvili was transferred in May to a regular hospital in Tbilisi as his health markedly worsened.
More News
Russian Man Gets Lengthy Prison Term On High Treason Charge
A court in Russia's Far East has sentenced a local man to 12 1/2 years in prison on a high treason charge, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on December 15. According to the FSB, Vyacheslav Mamukov, a resident of the city of Khabarovsk, was handed the prison term after a local court found him guilty of planning to pass "classified data linked to transport infrastructure" to Ukraine for financial award. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Pakistan Signs $475 Million Flood Loan Deal With Asian Development Bank
Pakistan has signed a $475 million loan agreement for flood relief with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's economic affairs minister said on December 15, taking the total for the year to $2.7 billion with the agency. Floods caused by abnormal monsoon rains and a melting glacier submerged huge swathes of the country earlier this year and killed nearly 1,700 people, the majority of them children and women. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Attack Kills Two, Wounds 15 In Restive Border Area Of Pakistan
A soldier and a passerby were killed and at least 15 other people were wounded in a suicide attack in Pakistan's northwest border area, the military and police said on December 15. Regional police chief Farhan Khan told RFE/RL that on December 14 a suicide bomber drove his motorcycle into a military convoy passing the town of Miran Shah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province near the Afghan border. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The area is a former stronghold of Tehrik-e Taliban (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Russia Concerned By Blocking Of Route From Armenia To Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia expressed concern on December 15 over the blocking of the Lachin Corridor that links Armenia to the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. The route is the only land connection across Azerbaijani territory between Armenia and the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of blocking it, which Baku denies. At a briefing in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia hopes the corridor will be unblocked soon. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
EU Members Fail To Reach Agreement On New Russia Sanctions
European Union member states failed to agree on a ninth package of Russia sanctions in talks late on December 14, diplomats said as EU leaders gathered on December 15. Countries moved closer to a deal in Wednesday's negotiations, but Poland and some other countries still have objections, one EU diplomat told Reuters, adding a new draft was expected to be circulated later in the day. Fresh sanctions on Moscow have been held up over whether the EU should make it easier for Russian fertilizer exports to pass through European ports, even if the fertilizer companies are owned by blacklisted oligarchs. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
EU Leaders To Discuss Ukraine Aid, Bosnian Candidacy At Summit
European Union leaders are gathering in Brussels on December 15 for their last summit of the year, where they are expected to discuss further political, military, humanitarian, and financial aid for Ukraine and how to restore the war-wracked country's critical infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will join via video link at the start of the meeting. EU leaders could also grant Bosnia-Herzegovina official candidate status to join the bloc, following a similar approval for Ukraine and Moldova in June. To read the highlights of the summit agenda, click here.
Ukraine's Bakhmut, Avdiyivka Under Nonstop Shelling As Russia Unleashes Eastern Front Attack
Russian troops stepped up the pace of their relentless attacks on Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on December 15, as Moscow continued to pound the entire front line in the east after a largely failed drone attack on Kyiv and a deadly bombardment on Kherson in the south.
The General Staff said Russians are seeking to stabilize their tactical positions around Kupyansk in the eastern Harkov region and Zaporizhzhya in the southeast.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The enemy carried out 31 air strikes and 8 missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the Donetsk region, and also fired 61 rockets from multiple rocket systems," the General Staff reported, adding that the threat of air and missile strikes by Russian troops on civilian infrastructure remains high throughout Ukraine.
On December 14, a swarm of Russian drones damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv but was largely repelled by the Ukrainian air-defense system, while a new round of Russian shelling of the recently liberated city of Kherson killed two people -- a woman and an 8-year-old boy.
As Moscow kept up the unabated pressure on the whole front line and continued to target civilian areas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned on December 14 that Russia's capability to launch a "major offensive may be restored" by the end of January or February.
"They definitely still hope that they will be able to break through our lines and advance deeper into Ukraine," Kuleba told foreign journalists in a bomb shelter in Kyiv, according to CNN.
Kuleba said there are signs that Russia still has its sights set on larger portions of Ukraine and its huge missile attacks have turned the "entire country into a front line."
The latest wave of attacks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv was doing everything it could to obtain more modern and powerful antiaircraft systems and had made important progress on the issue this week.
WATCH: In the woods of eastern Ukraine, a team of volunteers are scraping the dirt from a corpse and searching for anything that might identify who it was.
Zelenskiy was speaking after several media outlets quoted senior U.S. officials as saying an announcement on Washington's plans to provide the Patriot missile-defense system to Ukraine could be made as soon as December 15.
The Washington Post on December 14 reported that the U.S. administration is also planning to send equipment that converts unguided aerial munitions into smart bombs, allowing a high degree of accurate targeting.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on December 14 said no "Christmas cease-fire" was on the cards after nearly 10 months of devastating war in Ukraine and warned that Russia would "definitely" consider Patriot systems in Ukraine a legitimate target for Russia.
Russia and Ukraine are not currently engaged in talks to end the fighting that started with Moscow's unprovoked invasion and killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions more, and reduced cities and towns to rubble.
"There is no calm on the front line," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on December 14, describing Russia's destruction of towns in the east with artillery "so that only bare ruins and craters" remain.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and CNN
Canada To Bring Back Sanctions On Nord Stream 1 Turbines
Canada says it will revoke a time-limited sanctions waiver that allowed turbines for Nord Stream 1, Russia's biggest gas pipeline to Europe, to be repaired in Montreal and returned to Germany. Nord Stream 1 was shut down for repairs on August 31 but never restarted and was subsequently damaged by explosions in September. "Canada is making this decision recognizing that the circumstances around granting the waiver have changed. It no longer serves its intended purpose," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a joint statement on December 14. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Germany To Buy U.S.-Made Fighter Jets As Military Spending Prompted By War In Ukraine Ramps Up
Germany on December 14 gave the green light for the purchase of nearly three dozen U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets as part of a military overhaul prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The German parliament’s budget committee approved eight projects totaling 13 billion euros ($13.86 billion), including a 10-billion-euro purchase of the F-35 fighter jets.
In light of current security challenges, including Russia's war in Ukraine, close cooperation between allies is more important than ever, the U.S. Embassy in Berlin said in a statement after the purchase was approved.
"The German F-35 program will ensure the continuation of Germany's alliance commitments and guarantee NATO's credible deterrence in the future," the embassy said.
Ambassador Amy Gutmann said on Twitter that the U.S.-German defense partnership has never been stronger and is a key pillar of NATO's trans-Atlantic partnership.
The 35 jets are expected to be delivered between 2026 and 2029, the embassy statement said.
Berlin announced plans in March to purchase the jets to replace its aging Tornado fleet. But the Defense Ministry raised concerns about the plan, warning of "delays and additional costs."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the war in Ukraine has pushed Germany to make the investment, the largest in its military since its founding after World War II.
The budget committee also approved the purchase of new assault rifles and radio systems and an upgrade to its Puma armored personnel carriers.
The funding comes from a 100-billion-euro fund to upgrade the military that Scholz announced days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Speaking to lawmakers on December 14, Scholz stressed that the European Union remains united in its support for Ukraine. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin had fundamentally miscalculated the unity of Europe and the democratic West before launching the invasion.
Putin also was wrong in his estimation of the courage of the Ukrainians, Scholz told lawmakers.
Looking back on 2022, he said the Russian war of aggression had been a turning point "for all of Europe and the world,” and he said Germany and Europe would continue to stand firmly by Ukraine’s side.
Support for Ukraine, including sanctions against Russia, will be maintained and intensified for as long as Putin kept up the war, Scholz added, and in 2023, the EU will provide Ukraine with a further 18 billion euros in financial assistance.
"Nobody is suffering as much from Russia's war as the Ukrainians, and we stand firmly by their side," he said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
'All Their Flags Are Stained With Blood': Zelenskiy Urges 'Complete Isolation' For Russian Athletes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has argued strongly against allowing Russian athletes to compete in international sporting events even under a neutral flag.
Zelenskiy said he told International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in a phone call on December 14 that Russian athletes should face "complete isolation" on the international stage, in particular at international sporting events, including the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
He said he opposed moves to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as long as they do not participate under their countries' colors or flags.
Speaking in his evening video address, Zelenskiy bolstered his argument by citing a report from earlier on December 14 about the death of an 8-year-old boy in Kherson from Russian shelling.
“We can only say one thing: A white or any neutral flag is impossible for Russian athletes. All their flags are stained with blood," Zelenskiy said.
Russian athletes were allowed to compete at this year's Winter Olympics in Beijing under the Russian Olympic Committee flag. That was punishment for doping violations and had been determined long before Russia launched the war on its neighbor. But many athletes from Russia wore uniforms in the colors of the Russian flag.
Zelenskiy also told Bach that the principles of the Olympic movement “definitely do not include cooperating with terrorist states,” adding that letting Russian athletes compete would allow Moscow to tell Russians that the world condones terror.
“This is how it will be presented by Russian propaganda if the International Olympic Committee allows [Russian athletes] to participate in sporting events on an equal footing with others,” he said.
There was no information on how Bach responded.
U.S. officials said earlier this week there was "unanimous interest" among delegates to an IOC summit to come up with a path that would allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in the Olympics.
Russian and Belarusian sports teams have been isolated from international sports since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, though some individual Russian athletes, such as tennis players, have been allowed to compete in some competitions.
With reporting by AFP
Kazakh Court Denies Early Release For Noted Dissident Narymbaev
QONAEV, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan has denied early release for noted dissident Ermek Narymbaev (aka Narymbai), citing a violation of internal regulations allegedly committed by Narymbaev at the penal colony where he is incarcerated.
Narymbaev's lawyer, Zhanar Balghabaeva, told RFE/RL that the Qonaev City Court near Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, handed down its decision on December 14.
Court representatives were not available for immediate comment.
Narymbaev has been jailed several times for his political views and is known as a staunch critic of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic's government.
In 2016, he fled Kazakhstan for Ukraine after receiving death threats from unknown individuals. Narymbaev said at the time that the threats were masterminded by Kazakh authorities in a bid to intimidate him.
He returned to Kazakhstan in February after unprecedented anti-government rallies shook the Central Asian nation in early January, leaving at least 238 people dead.
He was arrested upon his arrival in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, and sent to prison for 30 months to serve the remainder of a previous suspended prison term he was handed in 2015 on a charge of inciting hatred, which he called politically motivated.
In October and November, Narymbaev held a hunger strike for 54 days to protest against his incarceration. He also demanded democratic reforms from the government. He lost 41 kilograms during the hunger strike.
Iran Sentences Belgian Aid Worker To 28 Years; Brussels Says He's Innocent
The family of a Belgian aid worker jailed in Iran says that he has been sentenced to 28 years in prison by the Iranian judiciary for "espionage," a charge Brussels called "fabricated."
Olivier Van Steirtegem, a spokesperson for the family of Olivier Vandecasteele, told the AFP news agency on December 14 that they had been informed of the sentence at a meeting with Belgium's prime minister.
Shortly afterward, Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said in parliament in Brussels that the sentence was likely in retaliation for a jail sentence a court in Belgium handed to an Iranian diplomat last year.
"This is a compatriot who was innocently arrested in February and has been held under inhumane conditions since," he said of the 41-year-old Vandecasteele, who was detained by Iranian authorities in February.
Tehran has yet to confirm the news, but it comes after Belgium's constitutional court on December 8 suspended a prisoner exchange treaty with Iran. The accord had been heavily criticized by lawmakers and some in the public because it appeared to pave the way for Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi to be returned to Tehran.
Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year in connection with a plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an exiled opposition group, outside Paris in June 2018. Tehran considers the NCRI a terrorist group and has called the Paris attack plot a "false flag" move by the group.
The Belgian government has said that the treaty is the only way to secure the release of the aid worker detained in Iran. The court ruled that the treaty was suspended pending a final ruling within three months.
Belgian opposition lawmakers have alleged that the agreement with Tehran was tailor-made to permit Assadi's release, while Iranian exiles have also mounted a fierce campaign against the deal, leading a group of 11 human rights organizations to appeal to Brussels to cancel the agreement.
According to the spokesman for the Vandecasteele family, there is "no alternative plan" for the prison sentence and "if no solution is found, Olivier will remain in prison until 2050, when he will be almost 70 years old."
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
During a current wave of unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
French TV Regulator Tells Eutelsat To Stop Broadcasting Three Russian Channels
French broadcasting authority Arcom has told the Eutelsat satellite company to stop carrying three Russian TV channels. Arcom said on December 14 that it had notified Eutelsat that it needed to stop broadcasting Rossia 1, Channel One, and NTV, whose programs on the war in Ukraine "include repeated incitement to hatred and violence and numerous shortcomings to honesty of information." France's top administrative court last week ordered the regulator to review its initial decision over the distribution of the three channels in a win for the Reporters Without Borders media watchdog. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Erdogan Backs Construction Of New Turkmen Gas Pipeline To Decrease Europe's Dependence On Russia
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has backed the idea of linking energy-rich Turkmenistan via Turkey with the European market to decrease Europe’s dependence on Russian gas amid Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Speaking on December 14 at a summit in Turkmenistan with his Turkmen and Azerbaijani counterparts, Erdogan expressed support for a proposed pipeline that would link Turkmenistan with an existing pipeline running from Turkey to Azerbaijan. While Europe has been trying to lessen its dependence on Russian gas, Central Asian nations have been wary of hurting their traditionally warm ties with Moscow since the start of the war. To read the original story by Turkey's Anadolu Agency, click here.
E-Scooter Firm Whoosh Raises Less Than Planned In Russia's Only IPO Of 2022
The e-scooter company Whoosh on December 14 staged Russia's only initial public offering (IPO) of the year, raising less than originally hoped in a market deprived of Western investors since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. The company said it raised 2.1 billion rubles ($33.2 million), less than half of its original goal. The shares were placed at 185 rubles each, the lower end of the price range, giving Whoosh a market capitalization of 20.6 billion rubles ($326 million), the firm said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Imprisoned Former Georgian President Saakashvili Stops Hunger Strike Hours After Launching It
TBILISI -- Imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has stopped a hunger strike just hours after he launched it to protest his incarceration.
Saakashvili explained his reasons for stopping his hunger strike in a letter that his lawyer, Shalva Khachapuridze, read to journalists late on December 14.
"One of the reasons...is not to give any reasons to my critics that I allegedly intentionally inflict damage to my health. The second and major reason is the strong call by members of the European Parliament to stop the hunger strike, promising to monitor my basic rights on a permanent basis," Saakashvili's letter said.
Earlier in the day, Khachapuridze read out a written statement from Saakashvili in which he announced that he had launched the hunger strike -- his third in just over a year -- hours after the Tbilisi City Court postponed a hearing into his request to delay his prison sentence due to poor health. The court said it had to delay the hearing until December 22 because of technical problems that arose when arranging Saakashvili's participation via a video link.
Saakashvili has been on two other hunger strikes while in custody. The first one lasted 50 days, ending in November last year amid mounting concerns about his health.
He began the second hunger strike in February to protest the government's refusal to provide adequate health care. He said he stopped it in March after receiving a request to do so by Georgians fighting against Russia in Ukraine.
The former president was arrested on his return to Georgia from self-imposed exile on October 1, 2021, after an eight-year absence.
Saakashvili, who served as Georgia's president from 2004 until 2013, is serving a six-year sentence after being convicted in absentia of abuse of office, a charge he calls politically motivated.
He is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them trumped up.
Saakashvili was transferred in May to a regular hospital in Tbilisi as his health dramatically worsened.
Last week, Saakashvili's lawyers distributed a medical report that said he had been "poisoned" by heavy metals while in custody and risked dying without proper treatment.
The Georgian government has denied that Saakashvili's life is in danger.
Iran Publishes 'Confessions' Of Protesters, Fears Rise Of Heavy Sentences For Athletes
Iran has made public the forced "confessions" of several protesters, raising concerns among rights groups that more death sentences will be issued and carried out after "sham" trials.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-affiliated Tasnim news agency published statements on December 14 by Dena Sheibani, a snowboard instructor and graphic artist, Hesam Mousavi, a rock climbing instructor, Amir Arslan Mahdavi, a snowboard instructor, Eshraq Najafabadi, a cycling instructor, and Mohammad Khiveh, a mountaineer and hiking guide, claiming that they were unsuccessful in an attempt to detonate a bomb in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.
In a video, the five talk about their alleged roles in the bombing operation. But relatives and friends immediately rejected the "confessions," saying they were after torture sessions and that none of the five had access to a lawyer.
Reports published on social media accused security authorities of "laying the groundwork" with the video for issuing heavy sentences against a number of athletes and artists arrested for speaking out during the recent protests in Shiraz.
Authorities have been threatening for weeks to ratchet up their brutal crackdown on unrest that was touched off in mid-September by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over Amini's death.
To date Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing two protesters.
Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- following his conviction for killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a sham trial."
Meanwhile, Moshen Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court. He was accused of allegedly wounding a security officer.
Also, Farhad and Farzad Tahazadeh, two brothers from the northwestern Iranian city of Oshnavieh, are among several protesters who are in imminent danger of execution.
Reports also indicate that Iranian professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces accusations of “waging war against God” and "corruption on Earth," which are punishable by death and often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow Iran's government.
In response, the global professional footballers’ union FIFPRO announced in a statement on December 12 that it was "shocked and sickened" by reports of Nasr-Azadani's situation because he campaigned for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country.
Since Amini’s death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead and hundreds more injured. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Radio Farda
Number Of Reporters Arrested In Iran Rises 'Alarmingly,' Says International Federation Of Journalists
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) says at least 58 journalists in Iran have been arrested during the nationwide unrest sparked by the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
In a statement published on December 13, the IFJ asked the government of the Islamic Republic not to use the so-called "Women, Life, Freedom" protests as a tool to suppress the independent media.
According to the IFJ, before the start of the protests following Amin's death on September 16 while being held for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, five journalists were in prison. The number has since risen "alarmingly."
"We ask the Iranian authorities not to use the coverage of national protests as an excuse to suppress the media," said Anthony Belanger, the secretary general of the IFJ, in the statement.
"Every citizen in Iran has the right to know what is going on...Our colleagues should be released immediately and be allowed to report the events freely," he added.
Last month, Iran's judiciary charged two female journalists who reported Amini's death with propaganda offenses amid a government crackdown on unrest and dissent sparked by the incident.
Niloufar Hamedi took a photo of Mahsa Amini's parents embracing in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma while in police custody. Her post of the photo on Twitter was the first report about the case.
Amini, 22, died days after being detained by the notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code. Authorities have blamed "underlying diseases" for the cause of death, but supporters and family members say Amini was beaten while in custody.
Elahe Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of mass protests that have swept across the country.
Iran's intelligence services have accused Hamedi, 30, and Mohammadi, 35, of being CIA agents, part of a government narrative -- put forward without evidence -- that the United States and other Western powers are behind the unrest.
The protests have seen more than 400 people killed and thousands detained, according to human rights groups. Despite government warnings that the crackdown will intensify, Iranians continue to take to the streets.
Several thousand others have been arrested since Amini's death, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Uzbek Blogger Fined For Writing About Energy Shortage In Ferghana Region
A court in Uzbekistan's eastern region of Ferghana has ordered local blogger Olimjon Haidarov to pay a hefty fine for his online reporting of the country's energy cuts and shortages.
Uzbekistan's Supreme Court press service said that the December 13 ruling meant that Haidarov must pay 21 million soms ($1,863) as a fine after being found guilty of spreading "false information" and violating regulations on holding public gatherings.
Haidarov is one of many bloggers in Uzbekistan who have been raising the issue of electricity and natural gas shortages in the Ferghana region in recent weeks.
He also reported on a recent protest by workers at an industrial facility in the region who demanded that the government solve the natural gas deficiency, which affected operations in several factories across the Ferghana region.
Last week, seven workers who participated in the rally covered by Haidarov were sentenced to jail terms of between five days and 10 days on a charge of violating regulations on holding public gatherings.
With the winter season under way, Uzbekistan has faced an energy crisis caused by the natural gas shortage. Many car owners in the country have switched to diesel, while in remote regions people have been left without electricity and heating amid falling temperatures.
In some regions, people have rallied to bring attention to the issue, while many industrial facilities that use natural gas have suspended their operations.
The volume of natural gas produced by Uzbekistan, and Central Asia's other leading economy, Kazakhstan, is barely enough for domestic consumption, with shortages especially acute in winter.
Ukraine's 'Brave' People Receive European Parliament's 2022 Sakharov Prize
STRASBOURG, France -- Representatives of Ukraine have received the European Parliament's 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought on behalf of "the brave people of Ukraine" amid their battle to repel invading Russian forces.
The annual prize, named after the Soviet physicist and dissident Andrei Sakharov, was established in 1988 by the European Parliament to honor individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola opened the ceremony in Strasbourg, France, on December 14, citing a Sakharov quotation in which he said, "A country which does not respect the rights of its own citizens will not respect the rights of its neighbors."
"This year, we meet to honor our 2022 Sakharov Prize laureates -- the brave people of Ukraine represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society who have already fought hard and sacrificed so much for their freedom and our values," she said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the ceremony via a video link, saying that "Russia's terrorist war aims to deprive Europe of Ukraine and freedom," adding that Ukraine is fighting against Russia's invasion to prevent similar attacks against Ukraine and Europe in future.
"After Ukraine and all Europeans win, there will be no attempts to again apply a genocidal policy against people both in Ukraine and throughout Europe. We must give, and we will give, a new security architecture for global freedom and international law and order. I believe this is part of our moral duty," Zelenskiy said, expressing gratitude to the members of the European Parliament for the award and support.
He also called for Europe to help set up a tribunal to ensure justice is served against Russian officials for their "crime of aggression."
Several Ukrainian nationals represented their country at the ceremony, including a veteran volunteer Yulia "Taira" Payevska; the Mayor of the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov; and human rights defender Oleksandra Matviychuk; and others.
The award comes with a prize of 50,000 euros ($53,240), which will be given to representatives of Ukraine's civil society.
The 2021 prize was awarded to jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny for his efforts to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. Navalny is currently in prison on charges he says are politically motivated.
With reporting by Reuters
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician Navalny Placed In Punitive Solitary Confinement Again
Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has been placed in a punitive solitary confinement cell for the ninth time since mid-August, his Telegram channel said on December 14. This time, Navalny was sent to solitary confinement for 12 days for using a swear word when talking to a cellmate. Navalny says all instances of his being placed solitary confinement have been"politically motivated." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kosovo Leaders Apply To Join EU
Kosovar leaders have signed a formal application seeking the status of candidate for membership of the European Union amid a long-lasting dispute with neighboring Serbia, which immediately called on the bloc to cancel the process. On December 14, President Vjosa Osmani, Parliament Speaker Glauk Konjufca, and Prime Minister Albin Kurti formally signed the application letter. They intend to hand this document over on December 15 to the Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Man In Siberia Gets Prison Term For Intending To Join Ukrainian Armed Forces
A man in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk has received four years and eight months in prison for his intention to join Ukraine's armed forces and fight against Russian troops involved in the war in Ukraine. Investigators say Belarusian authorities extradited Sergei Ulukshonov, 30, to Russia after they arrested him in the spring when he was trying to illegally cross the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Last year, Ulukshonov tried to enter the United States from Mexico seeking political asylum, but his application was denied and he was deported to Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian, Belarusian Boxers Return To WBA Rankings
The World Boxing Association (WBA), through its Championships Committee and Ratings Committee, has reinstated Russian and Belarusian boxers to their places in the world rankings on the condition they are not involved in the war against Ukraine and do not openly support Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The WBA announced its decision on December 13. After Russia launched its aggression against Ukraine in late February, the WBA voted not to rate Russian or Belarusian boxers. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'The Bakhmut Meat Grinder': Russian Troops Are Pummeling This Donbas City. It's Unclear Why.2
'For Russia's Victory': Moscow Places Ukraine's Occupied Crimea Region On All-Out War Footing3
Iran Hangs Man In Public In Second Execution Linked To Protests4
In Satellite Images Of Russia-Occupied Crimea, Experts Point To Potential Targets For Ukraine5
Sunni Cleric Who Reported Alleged Rape Of Girl By Police Commander Summoned To Iranian Court6
'Sonny, What Could You Possibly Liberate Me From?' Izyum Resident Recalls Glimmers Of Hope During Russian Occupation7
Iranian Official Close To Leader Issues Rare Warning Over Crackdown8
'A Shameful Chapter': Despite Putin's Promises, More Than 1 Million Russians Still Living In 'Slums'9
On The Brink Of Catastrophe: Haunting Color Photos Capture Armenians In Ottoman Turkey10
China Bans Exports Of Loongson Military Grade Processors To Russia
Subscribe