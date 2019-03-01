Salisbury Set To Be Declared ‘Novichok-Free’ On March 1

The English city of Salisbury is to be officially declared free of the nerve agent Novichok on March 1, almost a year after the poison attack there that Britain and the West blamed on Russia.



Britain's Press Association (PA) reported that the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs is expected to declare 12 sites in the city "safe," the PA quoted Army Lieutenant General Ty Urch as saying.



"Novichok is probably one of the most dangerous and most challenging chemicals in existence today, and you don't need very much of it and it's highly spreadable," he said.



The house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal was set to be the last of 12 potentially contaminated sites in the city to be ruled safe after some 13,000 hours of cleaning work done by military teams.



The house's roof and garage were dismantled, removed, and disposed of in January.



Urch, who oversaw the cleanup, said the operation had been "the longest running" of its kind in British history.



Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-made military nerve agent, in March 2018.



They survived the poisoning after being hospitalized in critical condition. But two other British citizens were exposed to the nerve agent in June, apparently by accident; one of them, Dawn Sturgess, died.



The other, Charlie Rowley, still suffers from health problems linked to the poisoning.



Russia has repeatedly denied evidence that its agents were behind the attack and accused British intelligence agencies of staging the incident to stoke anti-Russian hysteria.



Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats in the wake of the scandal.



Russia in response expelled the same number of British diplomats and ordered the closure of the British Consulate-General in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, and the British Council’s offices operating in the country.



The United States and European Union also expelled Russian diplomats and added to their existing sanctions on Moscow.



There has since been some easing of the diplomatic restrictions.

With reporting by PA, dpa, and the BBC

