Sarin Identifed As Chemical Used In Attack That Killed 90 Syrian Civilians

An investigation by the UN's chemical weapons watchdog has concluded that the deadly nerve gas sarin was used in an April 4 attack in Syria that left more than 90 people dead, United Nations diplomats said on June 29.

U.S. envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the report "confirms what we already knew: chemical weapons were used against the Syrian people.

"Now that we know the undeniable truth, we look forward to an independent investigation to confirm exactly who was responsible for these brutal attacks so we can find justice for the victims," she said.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons report will be used by a UN investigative body to help identify the attackers.

The incident in the town of Khan Sheikhun caused an international uproar as video in the aftermath showing quivering children dying on camera.

U.S. President Donald Trump cited the devastation when he launched a punitive strike days later, firing cruise missiles on a Syrian air base that the United States and its allies say was used to launch the attack.

The Pentagon this week said that it had evidence Syria might be preparing another chemical attack from the same base and warned Damascus against it.

