Saudi Arabia Says Tankers Targeted By 'Sabotage Attack'

Saudi Arabia says two of its oil tankers were targeted in what it described as a “sabotage attack” off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.



Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on May 13 that one of the vessels was on its way to be loaded with Saudi crude oil.



The attack on May 12 did not lead to any casualties or an oil spill but caused significant damage to the structures of the two vessels, he added.



Earlier, the UAE Foreign Ministry said four commercial vessels had been targeted by "sabotage operations" near its territorial waters without causing casualties. It gave no details of the nature of the sabotage off the coast of Fujairah.



Following the reported attacks, the United States on May 13 issued a fresh warning over alleged “acts of sabotage” targeting ships off the UAE coast.



The warning comes amid heightened regional tensions between the United States and Iran.



Last week, Washington announced the deployment of an aircraft carrier battle group and a bomber task force to the Gulf to counter what U.S. officials called"clear indications" of threats from Iran to U.S. interests or its allies in the region.



