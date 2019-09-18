Saudi Arabia Says Drones, Missiles Used In Oil Attack 'Sponsored By Iran'

Saudi Arabia has displayed drone and missile debris that it said showed a weekend attack targeting the kingdom's crucial oil industry was "unquestionably sponsored by Iran."



Defense Ministry spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki told a news conference in Riyadh on September 18 that 18 drones and seven cruise missiles struck from a direction that ruled out Yemen as a source.



"The attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran," Malki said, adding that the exact launch site was still being investigated.



Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthi rebels had earlier said they were behind the September 14 attack that hit a Saudi oil field and the world's largest crude oil-processing plant.



Tehran has denied involvement in the air attack, and warned it would retaliate against any military response.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due in Saudi Arabia on September 18 to "coordinate efforts to counter Iranian aggression in the region," according to the State Department.

