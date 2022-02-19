News
Saudi Arabia Wants Fresh Round Of Talks With Iran, Says Foreign Minister
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, said on February 19 that the kingdom was looking to schedule a fifth round of direct talks with Iran despite a "lack of substantive progress" in previous rounds.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Al Saud also voiced hope that there was a serious desire by Iran to find a "new modus operandi" in the region.
There was no immediate reaction from Iran.
Shi’ite-led Iran and Sunni-controlled Saudi Arabia are bitter rivals in the struggle for influence in the Middle East, and support allies in proxy wars in Yemen, Syria, and elsewhere.
The two countries have held several rounds of talks since April aimed at improving relations.
Riyadh and Tehran cut diplomatic relations in 2016 after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions following Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shi’ite cleric.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Russia Is 'Poised To Strike' Ukraine, Says U.S. Defense Secretary
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on February 19 that Moscow's military was "poised to strike" Ukraine, even as he voiced hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin would step back from the brink of war.
Austin vowed that Washington would stand with its Baltic allies during a visit to Lithuania amid growing fears in the region of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia denies planning any attacks.
"I want everyone in Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia to know -- and I want President [Vladimir] Putin in the Kremlin to know -- that the United States stands with our allies," Austin told a news conference in Vilnius, after talks with Lithuanian leaders.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Alongside Austin, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the Russian troop buildup around Ukraine was "a direct military threat to Ukraine but it also poses a threat to the entire region.”
"The battle for Ukraine is a battle for Europe. If he is not stopped there, he will go further," Landsbergis said, referring to Putin.
The security tensions in the region have rattled the formerly Soviet-ruled Baltic states, which all have borders with Russia.
Austin said he agreed with U..S President Joe Biden that Putin had "made the decision" to invade.
"There are significant combat forces forward, those forces are now beginning to uncoil and move closer to the border, that facilitates their onward movement," he said.
"Having done this before, I can tell you that is exactly what you need to attack and the stance that you need to be in to attack," Austin said.
He said conflict was "not inevitable", adding that Putin "can choose a different path."
Russia has amassed more than 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s border over the past four months, a number that U.S. and NATO officials have said continues to grow despite Russia’s claims it has begun sending some troops back to their barracks.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iran Nuclear Talks At 'Moment Of Truth,' Say German Chancellor
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Iran not to spoil the ongoing talks aimed at saving the 2015 nuclear agreement.
"The Iranian leadership now has a choice: Now is the moment of truth," Scholz said at the Munich Security Conference on February 19.
Scholz said that after the talks in Vienna over the past 10 months, “all the elements for a conclusion of the negotiations are on the table" now.
However, he warned that it’s “unacceptable” for the world powers if Iran continues to enrich fuel while suspending monitoring by the UN nuclear agency.
"We now have the chance to reach an agreement that will allow the sanctions to be lifted," Scholz said, but warned: "If we don't manage to do this very quickly, the negotiations risk failing."
Germany, France, and Britain, together with Russia and China, have been mediating between Iran and the United States for months.
Iran was targeted by increasingly tough sanctions by the United Nations, as well as the United States and other countries, before the deal with major world powers to curb Tehran's sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief in 2015.
Then-President Donald trump pulled the United States out of that deal in 2018 and reimposed stringent sanctions that battered Iran's economy and its currency.
Western diplomats said earlier this week that the talks to revive the deal were in the final phase and they believe an agreement is within reach.
Speaking at a panel at the Munich Security Conference, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the West would be to blame if talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal fail as Tehran is ready to reach a good agreement.
"I would like to emphasize here that we are ready to achieve a good deal, at the earliest possible time, if the other side makes the needed political decision," Amir-Abdollahian said on February 19.
He also said that Tehran was ready to swap prisoners with the United States.
"We believe prisoner swaps is a humanitarian issue ... unrelated to the nuclear accord. We can do it immediately."
On February 18, Amir-Abdollahian said "a good and achievable agreement" was attainable while adding that the timing will depend on Western countries.
"It is the Western parties that need to demonstrate their initiative and flexibility; they're the ones who can determine whether the talks in Vienna will have results in the next few days or next few weeks," he said in an interview in Munich with Iran's state controlled television.
On February 17, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Tehran needs nuclear energy, not weapons.
Khamenei, who holds ultimate religious and political authority in Iran, said Tehran "has to think about tomorrow" and that "sooner or later we will urgently need peaceful nuclear energy.”
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Putin Oversees Russia's Strategic Nuclear Exercises As Tensions Soar Over Ukraine
Russia has test-fired its latest hypersonic ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles as part of "planned” drills, the Kremlin said on February 19, as tensions escalate over Ukraine.
Russian news agencies cited spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka watched the drills from the situation room in the Kremlin. Peskov said the exercises were part of a regular training process.
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the drills involve nearly all branches of Russia's armed forces, including its aerospace and strategic rocket forces, as well the Northern and Black Sea fleets, which have nuclear-armed submarines.
The exercises come hours after the United States warned that it was now sure that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine within days.
Russia says it has no plans to attack its neighbor. But Washington insists that with some 150,000 Russian troops on Ukraine's borders -- as many as 190,000, when including the Russian-backed separatist forces in Ukraine's east -- Moscow has already made up its mind.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Will Defend Itself With Or Without Partners Amid Soaring Tensions With Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined calls by Western leaders on February 19 for Russia to de-escalate amid soaring tensions with at least 150,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders fueling fears of an imminent invasion.
Zelenskiy told the annual Munich Security Conference that Ukraine would defend its land with its partners or without.
His comments came after a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich gathering with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris who told the conference that any further invasion of Ukraine by Russia will be met by a bolstering of NATO’s eastern flank and “unprecedented” costs for Moscow.
"We will not stop with economic measures. We will further reinforce our NATO allies on the eastern flank" in response to an invasion, Harris said at the annual Munich Security Conference on February 19.
In the event of a Russian attack, Harris also warned Russia that it will face “unprecedented” financial costs and predicted that such an attack would draw European allies closer to the United States.
Her remarks come a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said he was “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to invade.
Russia has at least 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, and the situation on the contact line in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists control parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has worsened over the past two days, with Kyiv accusing the separatists of firing on Ukrainian positions.
Adding to worries was news on February 19 that Putin had launched exercises by strategic nuclear missile forces.
Zelenskiy told the security conference in Munich that Western powers should abandon what he called their policy of “appeasement” toward Moscow.
"Ukraine has received security guarantees for abandoning the world's third-largest nuclear arsenal. We have no weapons. And no security ... But we have a right -- a right to demand a shift from a policy of appeasement to one ensuring security and peace," he said.
The world has failed Ukraine because its security architecture is beyond repair, Zelenskiy charged.
“The security architecture of Europe is almost destroyed. It's too late to talk about fixing it," he said during his speech at the conference.
He slammed other countries for not providing his country with the military assistance it needs in light of the threat, saying that the assistance given so far was more "like a cough syrup than a good Covid vaccine" against a real threat that could turn on the rest of Europe after it marches on Ukraine.
"Ukraine has been serving as a shield for eight years now. A reliable shield holding back one of the largest armies in the world."
Zelensky also said he wants a 'clear' time frame for when Ukraine can join the NATO alliance.
'What can we do? We can continue forcefully supporting Ukraine and its defenses. Present... clear, feasible time frames for membership of the Alliance,' he said.
Earlier, Harris warned of a heavy price Moscow would pay if it further invaded Ukraine.
"We will not stop with economic measures. We will further reinforce our NATO allies on the eastern flank" in response to an invasion, Harris said at the annual Munich Security Conference on February 19.
In the event of a Russian attack, Harris also warned Russia that it will face “unprecedented” financial costs and predicted that such an attack would draw European allies closer to the United States.
Her remarks come a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said he was “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to invade.
Russia is believed to have at least 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, and the situation on the contact line in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists control parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk, regions, has worsened over the past two days, with Kyiv accusing the separatists of firing on Ukrainian positions.
Adding to worries was news on February 19 that Putin had launched exercises by strategic nuclear missile forces.
Zelenskiy told the security conference in Munich that Western powers should abandon what he called their policy of “appeasement” toward Moscow.
"Ukraine has received security guarantees for abandoning the world's third-largest nuclear arsenal. We have no weapons. And no security ... But we have a right -- a right to demand a shift from a policy of appeasement to one ensuring security and peace," he said.
The world has failed Ukraine because it's security architecture is beyond repair, Zelenskiy charged.
“The security architecture of Europe is almost destroyed. It's too late to talk about fixing it," he said during his speech at the conference.
He slammed other countries for not providing his country with the military assistance it needs in light of the threat, saying that the assistance given so far was more "like a cough syrup than a good Covid vaccine" against a real threat that could turn on the rest of Europe after it marches on Ukraine.
"Ukraine has been serving as a shield for eight years now. A reliable shield holding back one of the largest armies in the world."
Earlier, Harris warned of a heavy price that Moscow would pay if it further invaded Ukraine.
“Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs,” Harris said.
Harris said the Biden administration, along with its allies, had sought to engage with Moscow in good faith to find a diplomatic resolution but was not met by the Kremlin in good faith.
“Russia continues to say it is ready to talk while at the same time it narrows the avenues for diplomacy,” Harris said. “Their actions simply do not match their words.”
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on a visit to Lithuania, said that Russia's military was "poised to strike" Ukraine, even as he voiced hope that Putin would step back from the brink of war.
"There are significant combat forces forward, those forces are now beginning to uncoil and move closer to the border, that facilitates their onward movement," he said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the conference that, if Western nations fail to live up to their promises to support Ukraine's independence, it would have damaging consequences worldwide, including for Taiwan.
"Every time that Western ministers have visited Kyiv, we have assured the people of Ukraine and their leaders that we stand four-square behind their sovereignty and independence," Johnson told the gathering.
"If Ukraine is endangered, the shock will echo around the world. And those echoes will be heard in east Asia, will be heard in Taiwan," he added. "People would draw the conclusion that aggression pays, and that might is right."
Earlier at the Munich Security Conference, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia “to stop preparing for war” and seek a diplomatic solution to the crisis it has created on the border with Ukraine.
Stoltenberg told the gathering in the Bavarian city that he had sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to engage in dialogue within the NATO-Russia Council to avert a conflict in Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Stoltenberg also told the Munich Security Conference that there were no signs of a Russian withdrawal from the borders of Ukraine and that the risk of a conflict was real.
Stoltenberg also said that Moscow was putting forward security demands that the Kremlin knew NATO could never meet.
That concern was echoed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who told the conference: "Russia has made the issue of Ukraine's possible NATO membership a casus belli, which is a paradox because there is no decision on this on the agenda," he said.
Scholz also dismissed Putin's claims of genocide in east Ukraine's separatist-held regions as "ridiculous,” which the Russian Foreign Ministry later said was “unacceptable,” according to Interfax.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the conference that complying with Russian demands is not the way to achieve peace in Europe.
"It is naive to believe that fulfilling some of the demands of Russia will lead to peaceful cohabitation, peaceful coexistence," Morawiecki said.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the conference that comments by Russia-backed separatists in the past 24 hours appeared to follow the false flag script many people had predicted, warning that this must not become a justification for war.
Ukraine did not do anything to justify the evacuations ordered in separatist areas, Baerbock said.
Separatist leaders in areas they control in the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk ordered an “emergency” evacuation on February 18 in videos that an analysis of metadata by RFE/RL’s Russian Service showed they were videotaped two days earlier on February 16, indicating it was a preplanned action.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the gathering that Russia risks throwing away future prosperity if it invades Ukraine, vowing a “robust package” of financial and economic sanctions against Moscow in the event of any aggression.
She also told the gathering in Munich on February 19 that the EU is now fully prepared in the event of a halt in Russian gas supplies.
"Today I can say that, even in the case of full disruption of gas supply by Russia, we are on the safe side for this winter," she said.
Von der Leyen accused Russian energy giant Gazprom of “deliberately trying to store and deliver as little as possible while prices and demand are skyrocketing."
There have been fears in the EU for weeks that the current conflict with Russia could lead to a disruption of gas supplies.
With the crisis mounting at home, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed that he would address the conference on February 19 and return to Kyiv the same day.
Harris was due to hold talks with Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the Munich conference.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
Videos By Russia-Backed Separatists In Eastern Ukraine Calling For 'Emergency' Evacuation Were Filmed Two Days Earlier
Videos of Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine ordering an “emergency” evacuation posted on February 18 were actually filmed on February 16, an analysis by RFE/RL’s Russian Service of metadata from the messaging app Telegram shows.
In the video posted online and on Telegram on February 18, Denis Pushilin, the de-facto head of the separatist-occupied Donetsk region, claimed an increase in the number of Ukrainian military personnel and weapons along the line of contact.
He ordered the evacuation, claiming that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was soon to give an order to “invade the territory” of separatist-controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk region.
A leader in the separatist-controlled Luhansk region issued a similar call based on similar claims.
An investigation by RFE/RL's Russia Service shows that the videos were actually made on February 16, indicating that the sudden evacuation was actually preplanned.
Ukrainian officials immediately denied any plans to launch any military operations in eastern Ukraine.
“Ukraine does not conduct or plan any such actions in the Donbas,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
“We are fully committed to diplomatic conflict resolution only,” he tweeted on February 18.
The separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine also claimed that nearby Russian regions were ready to accept those leaving the area.
However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no information about the situation and did not know if they were being coordinated with Russia, Interfax reported.
Later, Russian officials said camps were being prepared for those coming from the area and President Vladimir Putin had promised each 10,000 rubles, about $130.
The White House has warned that the separatists who control areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine were preparing to fabricate a pretext to invade Ukraine.
Russia has massed troops on Ukraine’s northern, eastern, and southern borders, triggering fears of a further invasion.
Ukrainian President Confirms Attendance At Munich Conference Despite Invasion Fears
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend the Munich Security Conference on February 19, his office said, despite U.S. warnings of a Russian invasion.
Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement that the president will return home later on the same day.
Zelenskiy’s scheduled appearance at the conference had been under scrutiny as his country faces rising tensions with the Kremlin amid a massive buildup of Russian troops on its border.
But his office insisted that the situation in Ukraine's east "remains under full control."
The White House said on February 18 that it was up to Zelenskiy to decide whether to leave Ukraine to attend the security conference in the German city.
"Regardless of what decision he makes, he will have the support of the United States," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.
President Joe Biden echoed those comments when asked about a possible Zelenskiy trip to Munich at a White House news conference, saying it was the Ukrainian leader's decision whether to go or not.
But when asked if it was "wise" for Zelenskiy to go, Biden said that "in the pursuit of a diplomatic solution, it may not be. ... But it's his decision."
The Munich security gathering opened on February 18 with world leaders, top officials, policymakers, and security experts set to focus on the escalating crisis prompted by fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other leaders and senior officials are taking part in the security forum where a number of meetings on the sidelines are also scheduled.
Harris is scheduled to meet Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the event on February 19.
For the first time in years, Russia is not sending any official representative to the gathering.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and AP
Ukraine Officials Come Under Shelling As Separatist Leaders Order Military Mobilization
NOVOLUHANSKE -- Top Ukrainian officials, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy, came under a shelling attack during a tour of the front line of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The officials fled to a bomb shelter before leaving from the area. Maryan Kushnir, a correspondent for RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service who was also on the tour when the attack happened, said shells fell 300 meters from the location where the officials and journalists were visiting.
“Just now, they opened mortar fire at our interior minister," Kushnir said in a video report from the scene of the attack.
Earlier, Russia-backed separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization amid growing invasion fears.
Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, the de facto heads of separatist-occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, released separate statements on February 19 announcing a full troop mobilization and urging reservists to show up at military enlistment offices. Men aged 18 to 55 will no longer be allowed to leave the area.
The move comes amid a spike in violence along the line of contact between Ukrainian forces and the separatists in the region in recent days, which has fueled Western fears that Moscow could use it as a pretext to attack Ukraine.
Ukraine’s military said shelling killed two soldiers on February 19 in the government-held part of the Donetsk region and that separatist forces were placing artillery in residential areas to try to provoke a response.
"As a result of a shelling attack, two Ukrainian servicemen received fatal shrapnel wounds," the military said.
There have been nearly 600 cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine in the past 24 hours, including more than 300 explosions, a monitoring team from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on February 18.
Multiple explosions could be heard on the morning of February 19 in the north of the city of Donetsk. Their origin was not immediately clear. Earlier, Ukraine's army reported the first death of a soldier in weeks and accused the rebels of sharply escalating attacks.
Both sides traded accusations, with separatists in the Donetsk region saying that several dozen shells had been fired at their territory while the Ukrainian Army spoke of 19 cease-fire violations by the breakaway factions.
Russian news agencies reported that 10,000 evacuees from eastern Ukraine had arrived in Russia as of the morning of February 19.
Separatists had announced plans to evacuate 700,000 people to southeast Russia, citing fears of an imminent attack by Ukrainian forces -- an accusation Kyiv flatly denied.
The separatist leaders said that women, children and the elderly will be the first to leave to Russia, which they said has agreed to take the people in.
Russia has given passports to tens of thousands of citizens in eastern Ukraine, a move the West has slammed. Russia could try to justify an invasion on the pretext of protecting its “citizens” in eastern Ukraine, Western officials have said.
Russia has denied it plans to invade Ukraine and has accused the United States of "hysteria."
The Kremlin has amassed more than 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s border as it seeks to coerce the West into agreeing to a list of security demands, including a ban on Ukraine’s membership in NATO.
The West has rejected Russia’s main demands to end NATO expansion and roll back the alliance's gains in Central and Eastern Europe, saying sovereign nations have the right to choose their own alliances.
However, the United States and Europe have said they are willing to negotiate other demands put forward by Russia, including limitations on missile deployment and military exercises.
Based on reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and dpa
U.S., U.K. Say Russian Government Responsible For Cyberattack On Ukraine
The United States and Great Britain have accused Russia of being behind the February 15 cyberattacks on Ukraine's Defense Ministry and banking system.
Anne Neuberger, the White House's chief cyber official, told reporters on February 18 that "we believe the Russian government is responsible for widespread cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks this week."
Neuberger said U.S. officials decided to quickly go public with the information on the cyberattack because of the urgency of the situation, given Russia's massive buildup of troops along the Ukrainian border.
Neuberger said U.S. experts had obtained data showing that infrastructure connected with Russia's GRU military intelligence agency "was seen transmitting high volumes of communication to Ukraine-based IP addresses and domains."
At the same time as the U.S. announcement, officials in Britain said the GRU was "almost certainly involved" in the DDoS attack, which floods targeted websites with an overwhelming amount of data.
"The attack showed a continued disregard for Ukrainian sovereignty," Britain's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement. "This activity is yet another example of Russia's aggressive acts against Ukraine."
The Russian Embassy in the United States denied that Moscow was behind the cyberattacks.
"We categorically reject these baseless statements of the administration and note that Russia has nothing to do with the mentioned events and in principle has never conducted and does not conduct any 'malicious' operations in cyberspace," the embassy tweeted on February 19.
U.S. and other Western officials and experts have long blamed Russia for a spate of hacking efforts in recent years, either from state-backed or private, criminal groups. The Kremlin denies any state involvement.
The Ukrainian government on February 15 said the websites of its armed forces and several ministries and banks were crippled by a cyberattack.
The website of the Defense Ministry "probably suffered DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attacks when an excessive number of requests per second was recorded," the ministry said on Twitter.
The ministry was one of at least 10 Ukrainian websites that stopped working due to DDoS attacks, AP reported. It said the Foreign Ministry and the Culture Ministry were among the others affected.
A communication and information security center within the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy at the time did not say who it suspected was behind the attack, but a statement implied that it believed Russia was the culprit.
"It is not ruled out that the aggressor used tactics of little dirty tricks because its aggressive plans are not working out on a large scale," it said.
Relations between Western countries and Russia remain on edge due to at least 130,000 troops deployed near the border with Ukraine, prompting fears of war. Moscow has denied that it plans an invasion as efforts to resolve the crisis diplomatically continue.
At least two banks, Privatbank and Oschadbank, were also targeted by cyberattacks on February 15. Privatbank's outages were caused by a DDoS attack, the center said.
Neuberger said earlier this month that Russia could use cyberattacks as part of its efforts to destabilize and further invade Ukraine.
Two U.S. technology companies -- Microsoft and Palo Alto Networks -- on February 4 said a hacking team that Ukraine says is controlled by Russian intelligence has targeted a wide range of organizations in the country.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, AFP, and Reuters
Russian Military Hardware Sighted Close To Ukraine's Kharkiv
Russia Labels Group Protecting Rights Of Volga Region's Indigenous Peoples 'Undesirable'
The Russian Prosecutor-General's Office has declared the Ukrainian-registered nongovernmental organization Free Idel-Ural, which seeks to protect the rights of indigenous ethnic groups in the Volga region, as "undesirable."
The Prosecutor-General's Office announced its decision on February 18, saying the group is Ukrainian because it is registered in Kyiv and that it "poses a danger to the Russian Federation's constitutional order and security."
Free Idel-Ural was established by exiled activists from the Volga region. It says on its website that it represents the interests of the native ethnic groups in the Russian republics of Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Udmurtia, Mordovia, Chuvashia, and Mari El.
In recent years, Russia has been ratcheting up pressure on activists and groups involved in promoting more autonomy for the country's many ethnic groups.
It has banned more than a dozen foreign groups under legislation against "undesirable organizations," adopted in 2015. Under the law, groups are typically first labelled "undesirable" and then formally banned by the Justice Ministry.
In 2020, well-known Bashkir activist Airat Dilmukhametov, who had called for creating "a real federation" that encompasses all ethnic groups in Russia, was sentenced to nine years in prison on "extremism" charges that he and his supporters have called politically motivated.
The same year, the Supreme Court of Russia's Bashkortostan region labeled as "extremist" and banned the prominent Bashqort group, which for years promoted the Bashkir language and culture, as well as equal rights for ethnic Bashkirs.
Crimean Tatar Activist Handed 10-Day Jail Term
SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine -- Crimean Tatar activist Edem Dudakov has been sentenced to 10 days in jail in Russia-annexed Crimea on a charge of inciting interethnic hatred, which he rejects.
The Bakhchysaray district court sentenced Dudakov on February 18, a day after he was detained and his home searched by officers from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
Dudakov pleaded not guilty and said he will appeal the ruling.
The charge against Dudakov stemmed from a social media post he made in 2017 over a lawsuit filed by a mother who was upset her child had to learn Tatar in school.
Police detained 15 people from several dozen who came to the courthouse on February 18 to show their support for Dudakov, a leading member of the Congress (Kurultai) of the Crimean Tatars, who in recent months has been actively raising the issue of the decrepit condition of the historic building of Hansaray (Khan's Palace).
The palace, built in the 16th century, was home to a succession of Crimean Khans and is one of the best known Muslim palaces in Europe, alongside the Sultan palaces of Istanbul and the Alhambra in Spain.
Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
On February 17, Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova condemned Dudakov's detainment, calling it "another act of persecution and intimidation of Crimean Tatars" by Russia's occupying authorities.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Scheduled For Munich Conference, But Appearance Uncertain
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's scheduled appearance at the Munich Security Conference on February 19 remains uncertain as his country faces rising tensions with Moscow amid a massive buildup of Russian troops on its border.
The White House said on February 18 that it was up to Zelenskiy to decide whether to leave Ukraine to attend the security conference in Germany.
"Regardless of what decision he makes, he will have the support of the United States," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.
President Joe Biden echoed those comments when asked about a possible Zelenskiy trip to Munich at a White House news conference, saying it was the Ukrainian leader's decision whether to go or not.
But when asked if it was "wise" for Zelenskiy to go, Biden said that "in the pursuit of a diplomatic solution, it may not be.... But it's his decision."
CNN reported that U.S. officials were privately urging Zelenskiy not to leave his country at this time and to skip the conference amid the crisis.
Separately, the French presidency said in a statement late on February 18 that President Emmanuel Macron would speak with Zelenskiy by phone on February 19 and with Putin the following day.
The Munich security gathering opened on February 18 with world leaders, top officials, policymakers, and security experts set to focus on the escalating crisis prompted by fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the opening ceremony that it would be "catastrophic" if the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated into a war.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other leaders and senior officials are taking part in the security forum, where a number of meetings on the sidelines are also scheduled.
The gathering takes place as tensions soar along the Russia-Ukraine border following the Kremlin's buildup of forces in the region, sparking fears of a new Russian invasion of its neighbor.
Blinken told the conference that shelling over the past two days in eastern Ukraine was part of Russian efforts to create "false provocations" to justify further "aggression" against Ukraine.
He said it was part of "a scenario that is already in place of creating false provocations, of then having to respond to those provocations and then ultimately committing new aggression against Ukraine."
Harris is scheduled to meet Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the event on February 19 if he attends.
Before a meeting with the leaders of the three Baltic countries -- Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia -- Harris reiterated Washington's support for its NATO allies amid Russian actions in the regions.
"I recognize the threats...we stand with you on this and many other issues...and we stand together as NATO allies," she said.
"The United States stands committed to Article 5...it is ironclad," she added, referring to NATO's mutual-defense clause, which requires all members to come to the aid of any other member under attack.
Stoltenberg said that he welcomed "the fact that European allies are stepping up, also increasing their presence in the eastern border of the alliance and also investing more in defense."
For the first time in years, Russia is not sending any official representative to the gathering.
More than 30 heads of state and government are attending.
On February 19, the foreign ministers of the G7 group of industrialized nations, including Blinken, will meet on the sidelines of the conference.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also set to attend the February 19 session, joined by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.
Discussions about Ukraine, Russia, and NATO are set to dominate the conference on February 19, while February 20 will be dedicated to the future of the European Union.
Last year, the conference took place virtually due to the pandemic.
With reporting by dpa, Reuters, and AP
Sentence Of Navalny's Brother Converted To Real Prison Time
A court in Moscow has converted a one-year suspended sentence to real prison time for the brother of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.
The Lyublino district court handed down the ruling on February 18 at a hearing at which Oleg Navalny was not present.
During the hearing, the court said that Navalny might have left Russia for Cyprus.
Russia added Oleg Navalny to the country's wanted list last month.
"Navalny obtained a ticket for a Moscow-Cyprus flight for September 4, 2021, and there is no information on his return to the country," a judge said at the hearing.
Navalny's current whereabouts are unknown.
Oleg Navalny was given a one-year suspended prison sentence after a court in Moscow in August found him guilty of publicly calling for the violation of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
He and his supporters have called the sentence politically motivated.
The outspoken Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has been in prison since February 2021 after being speedily tried and handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole. His conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Navalny has blamed President Vladimir Putin for his poisoning with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in the attack.
Based on reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax
Swiss-Belarusian Dual Citizen Released From Prison In Belarus
A Swiss-Belarusian dual citizen, Natalia Hersche, who was recognized as a political prisoner after she was sentenced in Belarus over participation in a protest rally, has been released and left the country for Switzerland.
The president of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis, tweeted on February 18 that Hersche had been released after spending 17 months in prison in Belarus.
"She was met by her brother and the Swiss Ambassador to Belarus [Christine Honegger-Zolotukhin] and returned back to Switzerland. I am glad that the diplomatic efforts of Switzerland paid off," Cassis said in the tweet.
Hersche, who took part in a mass protest against official results of a disputed August 2020 presidential poll in Belarus, was sentenced in December 2020 to 30 months in prison after a court in Minsk found her guilty of "violently resisting police."
Hersche rejected the charge and pleaded not guilty.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Hersche is one of hundreds who have faced trials linked to mass protests against Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, following the vote in which Lukashenka claimed reelection, even though many Belarusians say the poll was rigged.
The protests were met with the sometimes violent detention of tens of thousands of people. Much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during the widening security crackdown.
While in prison, the 52-year-old Hersche three times rejected proposals by Belarusian authorities for her to officially seek clemency from Lukashenka because it would have meant admitting guilt.
She was placed in solitary confinement several times while in prison. Last month, Hersche, who was recognized as a political prisoner by the Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center, went on a four-day hunger strike to protest against prison conditions.
Swiss diplomats had demanded that Belarusian authorities release her.
Hersche was born in Belarus in October 1969 as Natallya Kasyan. She moved to Switzerland in 2009 where she married a Swiss citizen, Robert Staeheli.
One year after she was handed the prison sentence, her husband filed for divorce.
Noted Kyrgyz Investigative Journalist Questioned In Unspecified Case
BISHKEK -- A noted investigative journalist in Kyrgyzstan was briefly detained for questioning in an unspecified case amid concerns by rights activists.
Semetei Talas Uulu's wife, Aiym Usupbaeva, told RFE/RL on February 18 that officers from the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) searched their home, confiscated belongings and books related to religion, and took her husband away.
Talas Uulu's supporters and rights activists planned to hold a rally in central Bishkek, but the 41-year-old journalist was released from the UKMK a short while afterward, telling reporters that he was questioned in a criminal case.
"Investigations are going on in a criminal case. I was asked not to reveal any other details," Talas Uulu said.
The UKMK said in a statement that Talas Uulu was questioned as a witness in a case involving the distribution of extremist materials. No more details were given.
Talas Uulu has been known for his online investigative articles revealing corruption among top officials in the Central Asian nation.
Russia Announces New Drills Involving 'Strategic Forces' Amid Ukraine Crisis
Russia's Defense Ministry has announced new strategic military maneuvers for February 19, to be overseen by President Vladimir Putin, amid concerns that the Kremlin is possibly planning an invasion of Ukraine.
"On February 19, a planned drill of the forces of the strategic containment will be held under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Russian Federation's Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, during which, ballistic and cruise missiles will be launched," a ministry statement on February 18 said.
It said troops and equipment of Russia's aerospace forces from the South Military District, as well as missile units of the Northern and Black Sea fleets, will participate in the exercises.
The state TASS news agency said the drills involve a strategic missile-carrying submarine of the Northern Fleet firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) towards the Kura training ground in Kamchatka in Russia’s Far East, while a nuclear-powered submarine from the Pacific Fleet launches an ICBM at a target in the Chizha firing range in northern Russia.
In addition, the Strategic Missile Force test-launches an ICBM during the exercises, while long-range aircraft from the Aerospace Force fire cruise missiles.
The statement comes hours after Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, arrived in Moscow to hold talks with Putin to decide on the withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus after ongoing joint military drills end on February 20.
With Belarus bordering on both NATO's eastern flank and Ukraine, the exercises, involving some 30,000 Russian troops, have caused concern in the West over the Kremlin's true intentions given it has amassed, according to U.S. intelligence estimates, about 130,000 soldiers and military hardware in areas near the border with Ukraine.
Russia has denied it plans to invade Ukraine.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and BelTA
Biden Says U.S. 'Convinced' Putin Has Made Decision To Invade Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden has said he is "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine in the coming week but that he still held out hope a diplomatic solution could be reached.
"As of this moment, I am convinced he has made the decision" to invade Ukraine, Biden told a news conference at the White House on February 18 following a 45-minute conference call with European counterparts.
Biden said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on February 24 in Europe in an effort to find a compromise that will prevent war.
"If Russia takes military action before that date, it would be clear that they have slammed the door shut on diplomacy. They will have chosen war and they will pay a steep price for doing so," Biden said.
Russia has denied it plans to invade Ukraine and has accused the United States of "hysteria."
The U.S. president's ominous comments came as the situation in eastern Ukraine, where Kremlin-backed separatists are fighting government forces, appeared to deteriorate.
The separatists who control parts of two regions in eastern Ukraine began evacuating citizens to Russia earlier in the day. Putin ordered his Emergency Situations Ministry to Rostov-on-Don, a city in southwest Russia near the border with Ukraine, to set up accommodation for the evacuees.
Western officials have been warning that Moscow is seeking to create a pretext in eastern Ukraine to invade its neighbor.
Biden reiterated that idea during the press conference, saying that Russia was trying to "bait" Ukraine into a war in order to justify an invasion. He said the Kremlin's claims that Ukraine plans to attack the two regions at a time when Russia has 150,000 troops on its border "defies basic logic."
'Big Provocation'
In a statement issued on February 18, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Russia of increasing the shelling of government-controlled territories, calling it a provocation.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
"We categorically reject the attempts of Russia to aggravate the already tense security situation. We remain firmly committed to politico-diplomatic settlement and, together with our partners, maximize efforts to reduce the tension and keep the situation in line with diplomatic dialogue," the statement said.
There have been nearly 600 cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine in the past 24 hours, including more than 300 explosions, a monitoring team from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on February 18.
An unnamed diplomatic source told Reuters that the shelling was the most since 2015, a year after the start of the long-running conflict between the separatists and the Ukrainian Army.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the shelling a "big provocation."
Current and former Western officials have said that Russia would likely try to provoke Ukrainian armed forces in an attempt to justify an invasion.
Videos released nearly simultaneously on February 18 by the de facto heads of the separatist-held parts of the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk announcing the evacuation of citizens seemed to lend that view support.
An investigation by RFE/RL's Russia Service shows that the videos were actually made on February 16, indicating the sudden evacuation was actually preplanned.
Russia has given passports to tens of thousands of residents of eastern Ukraine, a move the West has slammed. Russia could try to justify an invasion on the pretext of protecting its "citizens" in eastern Ukraine, Western officials say.
The Kremlin has amassed more than 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders as it seeks to coerce the West into agreeing to a list of security demands, including a ban on Ukraine's membership in NATO.
The buildup is the largest in Europe since the end of the Cold War, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.
The Kremlin's actions have sparked a flurry of diplomacy over the past two months as the United States and Europe seek to deter Russia from invading Ukraine.
The West has rejected Russia's main demands to end NATO expansion and roll back the alliance's gains in Central and Eastern Europe, saying sovereign states have the right to choose their own alliances.
However, the United States and Europe have said they are willing to negotiate other demands put forward by Russia, including limitations on missile deployment and military exercises.
Russia has recently said it has begun pulling back some of its troops in the border regions, but those claims have been rejected by Washington several times.
In the latest example, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on February 18 that it had begun withdrawing more tanks and other armored vehicles from areas near Ukraine's border after what it called military drills.
"Another military train carrying personnel and military equipment belonging to tank army units of the western military district returned to their permanent bases in the Nizhny Novgorod region after completing scheduled exercises," the ministry said in a statement.
Separately, it said 10 warplanes were pulled back from the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.
"Although Russia has announced that it is moving its forces back to garrison, we have yet to see that," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters in Warsaw during a visit to NATO-member Poland on February 18.
"In fact, we see more forces moving into that region, that border region," he said, adding that the United States had also observed Russian activity such as "moving closer to the border, dispersal of troops, increasing logistical capabilities."
Meanwhile, Loyd also announced the sale of $6 billion in military equipment to Poland, including 250 Abrams battle tanks.
The deal must still be approved by the U.S. Congress, where Poland generally receives widespread bipartisan support.
Austin cited Russia's massive buildup. "Some of those forces [are] within [321 kilometers] of the Polish border," he said.
Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, told a meeting in Vienna that "we assess that Russia probably has massed between 169,000-190,000 personnel in and near Ukraine as compared with about 100,000 on January 30."
Carpenter called the buildup "the most significant military mobilization in Europe since World War II."
Russian troops have been holding exercises in several locations in recent days, including Belarus, which borders several NATO countries, as well as Ukraine.
Putin will oversee strategic military drills involving intercontinental ballistic missiles this weekend.
When asked about the drills, Biden said that Putin was "focused on trying to convince the world that he has the ability to change the dynamics in Europe in a way that he cannot."
He said Putin had tried to divide the United States and the West but had failed. The West is united on imposing severe sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, he said.
"There are many issues that divide our nation and our world, but standing up to Russian aggression is not one of them," Biden said.
WATCH: Video recorded by Current Time on February 18 shows Russian military equipment and personnel in several areas of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the German Defense Ministry announced on February 18 that it will place its troops in NATO's quick-reaction force on a higher alert, to allow them to deploy more quickly should escalating tensions with Russia make it necessary.
The decision was made in consultation with NATO commanders and allies, the ministry said.
"The increased readiness to deploy enables NATO, in case of a further escalation by Russia, to guarantee appropriate reassurance in particular to our Eastern European allies in order to protect allied territory," the statement said.
Also on February 18, Estonia's Defense Ministry said the Baltic state had sent U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.
"At the moment, these missiles are more useful for Estonia's security in defense of Ukraine rather than at a live-fire exercise on an Estonian training area," Lieutenant General Martin Herem, the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, said on February 18.
"This is a small step by Estonia in support of Ukraine, but it is a real and tangible contribution to defense against Russian aggression."
Javelins are shoulder-operated, medium-range missiles that guide themselves after launching, which allows the person shooting the projectile to take cover.
Estonia, along with fellow Baltic NATO members Latvia and Lithuania, last month said it would provide Ukraine with the U.S.-made missiles.
They said they had received clearance from the U.S. State Department to send the U.S.-made missiles and other weapons to Ukraine, which has requested and received Javelin missile systems from the United States in the past.
In London, the British Foreign Ministry said its embassy in Ukraine was being moved away from Kyiv to a temporary site in the western city of Lviv and it told its nationals to leave the country now while commercial transport means are still available.
"Any Russian military action in Ukraine would severely affect the British government’s ability to provide consular assistance in Ukraine," the ministry said on February 18. "British nationals should not expect increased consular support or help with evacuating in these circumstances."
The United States has already ordered most of its embassy staff and U.S. citizens to leave the country.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Trial Begins In Germany Of Russian Charged With Passing Rocket Intelligence
A 30-year-old Russian man charged with espionage for allegedly passing information about a European rocket to Russian intelligence went on trial in Germany on February 17.
The defendant, identified only as Ilnur N. in line with German privacy rules, worked as a research assistant for a science and technology professor at the University of Augsburg.
At the opening of the trial in Munich, Ilnur N. rejected the allegations against him and told the court he was “not an agent.”
Prosecutors say Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) contacted the man in November 2019 or earlier and that he agreed to do work for the agency.
The SVR was interested in the various development stages of the European Ariane launcher and the research that the accused man was conducting, the federal prosecutor's office said in the indictment.
The Russian met regularly with a Germany-based handler and passed on information about aerospace research products related to the Ariane launcher, prosecutors said. He allegedly received a total of 2,500 euros ($2,839) in cash.
According to the indictment, the man handed over scientific articles to a Russian consulate employee on several occasions. Some of the articles were publicly accessible online. But others were not, and he allegedly used his university access point to retrieve them and load them onto USB sticks, dpa reported.
He was arrested in June in the Bavarian city of Augsburg as he handed over USB sticks to his Russian contact, prosecutors said.
The defendant did not deny that he passed on information to an employee of the Russian consulate, whom he said he had met by chance.
“I never thought about him being an employee of an agent organization,” he said in court.
"No one asked me if I would like to work for a secret organization," he told the court. "If someone had asked, I would have said no immediately."
The defendant also said he could not imagine that Russian intelligence would be interested in information that was already publicly available.
Last month, German media reported that a consulate staff member was allegedly an agent for Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence agency and had been declared persona non grata in Germany last summer and told to leave the country.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa
Putin, Lukashenka To Meet Amid Joint Military Exercises
Belarus's authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka says he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 18 to discuss "further activities" regarding joint military forces as the two countries hold military exercises together.
Speaking during a visit to the Asipovitski military test field on February 17 as joint exercises were taking place, Lukashenka did not say whether the Russian troops will start leaving the country after the maneuvers, but emphasized that "there is no need to create Russian military bases in Belarus."
"Things will be decided tomorrow," Lukashenka said, referring to the meeting with Putin.
In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on February 17 that the drills will end as planned on February 20, but he did not comment on whether Russia forces will immediately leave.
With Belarus bordering on both NATO's eastern flank and Ukraine, the exercises, involving some 30,000 Russian troops, have caused concern in the West over the Kremlin's true intentions given it has amassed, according to U.S. President Joe Biden, some 150,000 soldiers in areas near the border with Ukraine.
Belarusian Foreign Minister Uladzimer Makey said on February 16 that Russian troops will fully withdraw from Belarus after the conclusion of the exercises.
But Lukashenka has said he will hold talks with Putin to decide "when, on what terms, and on what schedule" Russian troops will depart.
With reporting by BelTA
Britain Joins Criticism Of Duma Proposal To Recognize Eastern Ukrainian Regions As Independent
Britain has warned the Kremlin against formally recognizing two eastern regions in Ukraine as independent, saying such a move would show "flagrant disregard" for Moscow's commitments to a peace process started years ago to end a conflict in the two regions.
The Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, on February 15 voted in favor of sending a resolution to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize the separatist-claimed parts of eastern Ukraine as independent states.
The request “shows flagrant disregard for Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement on February 17.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
If the request were accepted, “it would represent a further attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Truss added. It also would signal an end to the Minsk process and “demonstrate a Russian decision to choose a path of confrontation over dialogue," she said.
State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, a member of the pro-Kremlin ruling United Russia party, said on February 15 that he signed the resolution after it passed and sent it to Putin for consideration.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow the next day that Putin has acknowledged the proposal and said such a move would not be in line with the Minsk accords.
While the proposal is a clear sign of the “mood of lawmakers and the nation’s prevailing public opinion," Peskov said that Putin emphasized the crucial thing is to help resolve the situation and this can only be done through comprehensive efforts to facilitate the implementation of the Minsk accords, TASS quoted Peskov as saying.
Other Western governments, including the United States and the European Union, have criticized the proposal and called it a violation of the Minsk accords. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the proposal would "constitute a gross violation of international law."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters that if Putin approves the independence of the regions, "Russia will de facto and de jure withdraw from the Minsk agreements with all the attendant consequences."
A conflict between government forces and Russia-backed separatists in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, commonly known as Donbas, has killed more than 13,200 people since April 2014.
The Minsk accords -- named after the Belarusian capital where they were struck in 2015 by Germany, France, Ukraine, and Russia -- sought to halt the war. They are the only existing framework for resolving the conflict peacefully.
Truss urged Russia to end its “pattern of destabilizing behavior” against Ukraine and to implement the commitments it has signed, including the Minsk agreements.
Both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week told French President Emmanuel Macron they were committed to the principles of the Minsk agreement, which set a series of cease-fires that generally have failed to hold.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and TASS
Bulgarian Judo Defends Hiring Of French Coach Involved In Violent Domestic Incident
The Bulgarian Judo Federation (BFD) has defended its hiring of a French judo coach involved in a violent domestic incident with a former European champion judoka, saying Alain Schmitt is "a specialist to lead us to the Olympics in Paris" in 2024.
The Bulgarian federation announced on February 14 that Schmitt will manage the national women's judo team, sparking criticism from some rights activists.
BFD President Rumen Stoilov later told RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service that the federation "checked things out" and met with Schmitt twice before hiring the former bronze medalist in the half-middleweight category in the Judo World Championships in 2013.
"We are absolutely aware of the situation," Stoilov said. "A man who has not been convicted is innocent."
The November 27-28 incident outside Paris shook France and left 28-year-old Margaux Pinot, who was Schmitt's companion at the time, with a broken nose and other injuries.
A French judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support Pinot's accusation of domestic violence, which she said occurred when he attacked her in bed in a drunken rage. French prosecutors have appealed that decision, and a number of athletes and celebrities have spoken out in her support.
Schmitt, who called it a "fight between lovers," has said Pinot attacked him.
"I am very happy and proud to represent a new nationality," Schmitt was quoted as saying after his Bulgarian appointment. "We're looking in one direction."
The Israeli Judo Federation terminated its contract with Schmitt after the incident, which took place hours before Schmitt was due to leave for Israel to coach the women's national team there.
"There is an ethical issue here, and it is to what extent we accept domestic violence as something normal, because this is a practice throughout our country," Julia Andonova, from the PULSE Foundation, an NGO that deals with domestic violence and other social ills, said.
The head of France's national judo federation, Stephen Nomi, expressed shock at the French court's initial rejection of the case, and French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said of Pinot that "it is clear to me that she is the victim."
Schmitt's lawyer, Carolyn Wasserman, reportedly told French television that her client "is completely calm about his summons" in a French court of appeal and is "happy to fulfill his contract and received a very warm welcome from the Bulgarians."
The European Crime Prevention Network says that while domestic violence has been a problem in Bulgaria, it is also one of only a few European countries to have adopted laws specifically protecting people against it.
But women's rights activists warn of the signal that Schmitt's hiring could say about, or send to, Bulgarian society, where partners, husbands, and sons are suspected in the deaths of at least 15 women in the past year alone.
"This is the behavior of society and our country, in the face of institutions and politicians -- bullies are tolerated in our country," Nadezhda Dermendzhieva, executive director of the Bulgarian Fund for Women, said.
The next Summer Olympics are scheduled for Paris in 2024.
U.S. Diplomat In Ukraine: 'I Don’t Think Anyone Can Relax Yet'
'Escalatory Step': Russia Expels A Top U.S. Diplomat In Moscow
The U.S. State Department says Russia has expelled Bart Gorman, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.
A spokesman for the embassy confirmed the expulsion on February 17 but gave no details on why the move was taken.
"Russia’s action against our DCM was unprovoked and we consider this an escalatory step and are considering our response," a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said.
The Russian state RIA Novosti news agency said that Gorman was second in command at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and had an open visa. He has spent less than three years in Moscow, the agency said.
The move comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow over Russia's buildup of troops in border areas with Ukraine. U.S. officials, along with some other Western officials, have said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent.
Moscow has denied it has any plans to invade Ukraine.
With reporting by RIA Novosti, TASS, AP, and Interfax
Noted Crimean Tatar Activist Detained In Russian-Occupied Crimea
SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine -- Crimean Tatar activist Edem Dudakov has been detained in Crimea after his home was searched by Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers.
Dudakov's lawyer, Edem Semedlyayev, told the Crimean Solidarity human rights group that his client was charged with inciting interethnic hatred. According to Semedlyayev, the charge stemmed from an online post Dudakov made in 2017.
"If found guilty, he could face up to 15 days in jail," Semedlyayev said.
Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova wrote on Telegram that Dudakov's residence was searched early in the morning on February 17, after which he was taken to the headquarters of the FSB's Anti-Extremism Center.
According to Denisova, Dudakov's lawyers were not allowed to be present during the search.
Dudakov is a leading member of the Congress (Kurultai) of the Crimean Tatars who in recent months has been actively raising the issue of the decrepit condition of the historic building of Hansaray (Khan's Palace).
The palace, built in the 16th century, was home to a succession of Crimean khans and is one of the best known Muslim palaces in Europe, alongside the Sultan palaces of Istanbul and the Alhambra in Spain.
Moscow's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Denisova condemned Dudakov's detention, calling it "another act of persecution and intimidation of Crimean Tatars."
"I emphasize that searches of Ukrainian citizens' homes in the temporarily occupied Crimea are contrary to international norms and are a direct violation of Article 5 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, which guarantees everyone the right to immunity, and Article 8 of the Convention -- right to respect everyone's private and family life," Denisova wrote.
Dudakov's detention comes less than a week after a court in Russia sentenced two Crimean Tatars to lengthy prison terms on charges of being members of a banned Islamic group, a charge the Crimean Tatar community calls politically motivated.
Also last week, four Crimean Tatars were arrested on a charge of organizing the activities of Hizb ut-Tahrir.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, dozens of Crimean Tatars have been prosecuted for allegedly belonging to the Islamic group.
