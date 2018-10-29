Saudi Prosecutor Meets Istanbul Counterpart In Khashoggi Case

Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor, Saud al-Mojeb, is discussing the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Istanbul's chief prosecutor, the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency says.

Turkey is seeking the extradition of 18 Saudi suspects detained in Saudi Arabia for the killing of Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul after he entered the building on October 2.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has said the perpetrators will be prosecuted in the kingdom.

Anadolu said Mojeb arrived at the main courthouse in Istanbul on October 29 for a meeting with the city's chief prosecutor, Irfan Fidan. Anadolu said the Saudi prosecutor would also inspect the consulate.

The death of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and a critic of Saudi de facto ruler Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, caused global outrage.

Mojeb said last week that the killing was premeditated, contradicting a previous official statement that it happened accidentally.

Turkey has said it shared information regarding the investigation with other countries, including the United States, Germany, France, and Russia.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters