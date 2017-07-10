Scattered Fighting Continues In Iraq's Mosul

Iraqi government forces continue to battle against Islamic State (IS) militants in parts of Mosul, one day after Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi toured the city and congratulated the military on "the big victory in taking the city."

Iraqi state television on July 10 reported fighting in Mosul's Old City on the west bank of the Tigris River.

Iraqi General Haider Fadhil was quoted as saying the process of clearing the city of explosives, booby traps, and "sleeper cells" will continue for some time.

IS captured Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, in 2014 and the battle to retake the city has lasted more than eight months.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif posted a statement of congratulations on his Twitter account.

"When Iraqis join hands, no limits to what they can achieve," he wrote.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters