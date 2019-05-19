Scuffles Accompany Mayoral Vote In Western Georgian City

Voters in the Georgian city of Zugdidi are electing a mayor in a heated atmosphere on May 19. Bodyguards and police had to push away angry supporters of the ruling Georgian Dream party as they confronted Nika Gvaramia, the director of Rustavi-2 television, who backs the United National Movement party founded by former President Mikheil Saakashvili. Saakashvili's Dutch wife, Sandra Roelofs, is running for mayor of the western city. Her main opponent is Georgian Dream candidate Giorgi Shengelia.