Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Georgia

Scuffles Accompany Mayoral Vote In Western Georgian City

Scuffles Accompany Mayoral Vote In Western Georgian City
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:32 0:00

Voters in the Georgian city of Zugdidi are electing a mayor in a heated atmosphere on May 19. Bodyguards and police had to push away angry supporters of the ruling Georgian Dream party as they confronted Nika Gvaramia, the director of Rustavi-2 television, who backs the United National Movement party founded by former President Mikheil Saakashvili. Saakashvili's Dutch wife, Sandra Roelofs, is running for mayor of the western city. Her main opponent is Georgian Dream candidate Giorgi Shengelia.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG