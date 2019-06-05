Accessibility links

Armenia

Sculpture Owned By Late Singer Aznavour Fetches 2.1 Million Euros At Auction

Armenian-French singer Charles Aznavour was revered in both countries. (file photo)

Christie's auction house says a sculpture owned by the late Armenian-French singer Charles Aznavour has been sold for 2.1 million euros ($2.3 million).

The bronze sculpture of a bullfighter with a bull's head went to the highest bidder at an auction in Paris on June 4, Christie's said.

Aznavour, the son of Armenian immigrants to France, was honored in both countries and worldwide upon his death in October 2018, at the age of 94.

He was a devoted art collector.

La Tauromachie, the work by the late Germaine Richier, was one of a series of 11 similar pieces by the French sculptress.

Others in her series are on display at museums such as the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice.

Another sculpture from Aznavour's collection, by the French artist Cesar, was sold for 72,000 euros ($81,000) at the same auction.

With reporting by AFP
    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

