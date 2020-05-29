Second Shipment Of U.S. Ventilators Heading To Russia Amid Continuing Questions

A second shipment of U.S.-built ventilators will head to Moscow to help Russia in its fight against the coronavirus, a goodwill gesture by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration that has been trailed by questions and criticism.



A spokesman for Vyaire Medical, a Chicago-based company, told RFE/RL that 150 ventilators will be sent to Moscow on May 30, adding to the 50 that were shipped there earlier this month by USAID, the U.S. aid agency.



Patrick O’Connor gave no further details and did not immediately respond to a follow-up query on the overall costs or other logistics of the shipment.



An earlier shipment of 50 ventilators arrived in Moscow on a U.S. military cargo plane on May 21, a delivery described by the U.S. Embassy as a “humanitarian donation.”

U.S. officials said the entire cost of the 200 ventilators was around $5.6 million and that the United States was paying “100 percent of the cost, delivery, and start-up supplies.”



“The United States and Russia have helped each other in times of crisis in the past and will no doubt do so again in the future,” the U.S. Embassy said at the time.



There was no immediate comment from Russia on the new shipment.



Russia ranks third in the world for confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of May 29, though its death toll has been unusually low, prompting questions from critics who say officials are purposely undercounting fatalities.

The shipments followed an earlier gesture by Russia to send Russian-built ventilators and other medical supplies to the United States after a conversation between Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in late April.



The Russian shipment, which included 45 ventilators, was initially dogged by questions and confusion over who exactly paid for it, and then later over the involvement of two Russian companies who appeared to fall under U.S. Treasury Department sanctions.

Weeks after their arrival, news emerged that the ventilators, which had been earmarked for New York City regional hospitals, had never been used and returned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency “out of an abundance of caution.”



In Russia, meanwhile, regulators ordered a national suspension on use of the ventilators after two deadly fires at medical facilities in St. Petersburg and the Moscow region were blamed on the devices.



The U.S. shipment of ventilators prompted criticism from a group of congressional Democrats, who asserted that the United States was still suffering from a shortage of ventilators. The United States has the world’s most confirmed cases of coronavirus and the world’s highest death toll.



The lawmakers also alleged the shipment was more intended by the Trump administration to curry favor with the Kremlin.



The shipment of ventilators is part of what U.S. officials have trumpeted as a $10 billion effort to help countries fight the coronavirus. South Africa, for example, is reportedly receiving 1,000 U.S.-built ventilators.



According to Vyaire’s website, the company in April received a $407 million U.S. government contract to produce 22,000 similar ventilator models.